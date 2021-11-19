USC’s Miljenic, Dillard Put Up #1 NCAA Times At Day 3 Art Adamson Prelims

2021 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

November 17-19, 2021

Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.

SCY (25y)

Live Results

Results on Meet Mobile: “Art Adamson Invitational”

Live Stream (Finals)

A pair of USC men put up the top time in the nation during the third and final preliminary session from the 2021 Art Adamson Invitational at Texas A&M, as the Trojans set themselves up to push for both team titles in tonight’s finals session.

In the men’s 100 freestyle, redshirt senior Nikola Miljenic put up a time of 42.25 to chop a full half-second off the fastest time in the country this season, surpassing Mizzou’s Jack Dahlgren (42.76).

In addition to taking over the top spot in the NCAA, Miljenic, a native of Croatia, lowers his personal best time of 42.56 set at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships.

LSU junior Brooks Curry, who beat Miljenic head-to-head in the 50 free final on Wednesday night, qualified second in 42.86, taking nine-tenths off his season-best set in October (43.76).

One event later it was USC sophomore Ben Dillard soaring to a time of 1:53.93 in the men’s 200 breaststroke, taking over the #1 time in the country from Cal’s Reece Whitley (1:54.49).

Dillard, who did not compete for the Trojans during his freshman year, had a previous best time of 1:54.74 set in December 2019.

TCU’s Vitauts Silins took half a second off his PB to advance second overall in 1:54.05. Silins was the 2021 Big 12 runner-up in his previous best of 1:54.54.

OTHER PRELIM HIGHLIGHTS