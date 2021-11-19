USC’s Miljenic, Dillard Put Up #1 NCAA Times At Day 3 Art Adamson Prelims

2021 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL
- November 17-19, 2021
- Texas A&M Student Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, TX.
- SCY (25y)
- Live Results
- Results on Meet Mobile: “Art Adamson Invitational”
- Live Stream (Finals)
A pair of USC men put up the top time in the nation during the third and final preliminary session from the 2021 Art Adamson Invitational at Texas A&M, as the Trojans set themselves up to push for both team titles in tonight’s finals session.
In the men’s 100 freestyle, redshirt senior Nikola Miljenic put up a time of 42.25 to chop a full half-second off the fastest time in the country this season, surpassing Mizzou’s Jack Dahlgren (42.76).
In addition to taking over the top spot in the NCAA, Miljenic, a native of Croatia, lowers his personal best time of 42.56 set at the 2019 Pac-12 Championships.
LSU junior Brooks Curry, who beat Miljenic head-to-head in the 50 free final on Wednesday night, qualified second in 42.86, taking nine-tenths off his season-best set in October (43.76).
One event later it was USC sophomore Ben Dillard soaring to a time of 1:53.93 in the men’s 200 breaststroke, taking over the #1 time in the country from Cal’s Reece Whitley (1:54.49).
Dillard, who did not compete for the Trojans during his freshman year, had a previous best time of 1:54.74 set in December 2019.
TCU’s Vitauts Silins took half a second off his PB to advance second overall in 1:54.05. Silins was the 2021 Big 12 runner-up in his previous best of 1:54.54.
OTHER PRELIM HIGHLIGHTS
- Women’s 200 Back – USC’s Aela Janvier paced the women’s 200 back heats in 1:55.73, followed closely by Texas A&M freshman Aviv Barzelay. A Canadian native, Janvier set her best time of 1:54.01 at the 2019 Art Adamson Invite.
- Men’s 200 Back – TAMU junior Anze Fers Erzen, who transferred from Iowa during the offseason, qualified first in the men’s 200 back in a time of 1:42.38. Fers Erzen set his best time of 1:41.64 at the 2020 Big Tens.
- Women’s 100 Free – USC’s Laticia-Leigh Transom took two-tenths off her season-best to qualify first in the women’s 100 free in 48.21, improving on the 48.41 she did at the USC Invitational. Transom currently ranks second in the NCAA.
- Women’s 200 Breast – Senior Isabelle Odgers led a 1-2-3-4 prelim sweep for the Trojans, clocking 2:10.21 to lead graduate senior Calypso Sheridan (2:10.24), sophomore Kaitlyn Dobler (2:11.70) and junior Nicole Pavlopoulou (2:11.90).
- Women’s 200 Fly – Texas A&M sophomore Olivia Theall established a new best time of 1:57.81 to qualify first into the women’s 200 fly final, followed by USC’s Hallie Kinsey (1:58.16).
- Men’s 200 Fly – The results of the final heat, which included top seed Alexei Sancov, have not been updated. But prior to that, his USC teammate Harry Homans had established the top time in 1:44.35.
41 high from Curry tonight