USA Swimming Announces 52 Athletes Selected for National Diversity Select Camp

April 16th, 2022 National, News

USA Swimming has announced the 52 athletes selected to attend the National Diversity Select Camp. The camp is set to take place from May 5-8 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The camp makes its return to Colorado Springs after last year’s camp took place in Chula Vista, California.

USA Swimming states that the camp serves the purpose to “instill a vision of success and inspire athletes from ethnically under-represented populations to become leaders in the sport of swimming.” Some past participants include 2020 Tokyo Olympians Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Jay Litherland, and Natalie Hinds.

USA Swimming says the goal of the camp is to:

  • Demonstrate the viability of multicultural success in swimming
  • Achieve performance excellence at every level of the sport
  • Expound the benefits and value of participating in the sport of swimming
  • Be positive leaders and role models that others from multicultural backgrounds can emulate.

All athletes are between the ages of 14 through 16 and selection is based on times performed at USA Swimming sanctioned meets. Selected athletes receive complimentary room and board at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. They also will have airfare provided to Colorado Springs as well as ground transportation from the airport. Athletes come from 24 different states making up 45 different clubs.

A total of six teams are set to have more than one swimmer at the camp. Leading the way with the most swimmers is Kamehameha Swim Club out of Hawaii as they are set to have four swimmers in attendance. Metroplex Aquatics of Texas is set to have three swimmers in attendance after having the second most selected. Iolani Swin Club, Mission Viejo Nadadores, Nation’s Capital Swim Club, and Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club all have had two athletes selected. 

View the Complete Roster Below:

Name Club
Baker, Nolan
Mission Viejo Nadadores
Bettis, Cole
Charger Aquatics
Carter, Madisyn
Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Chan, Samantha
Huntsville Swim Association
Char, Andrew
Nation’s Capital Swim Club
Chen, Joshua
Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club
Cong, Brianna
Central Iowa Aquatics
Dantey, Christian
Fox Chapel Killer Whales
Delacruz, Elsie Swim Torrance
Duncan, Langston
Eagles Swim Team
Fang, Ethan
Mason Manta Rays
Finley, Haley
First Colony Swim Team
Flores, Kristopher
Zeus Swim Team
Gao, William
Team Pittsburg Elite Aquatics
Helman, Larkin
Dad’s Club Swim Team
Hu, Grant
Metroplex Aquatics
Huang, Andrew
New Albany Aquatics Club
Huffmaster, Julia
Bozeman Barracudas Swim Team
Lee, Melia
Aulea Swim Club
Mamousette, Azariah
Inner City Marine Swim Club
Marusik, Karlee
Waukesha Express Swim Team
McArthur, Jeffrey
Columbia Aquatics Association
McComb, Cade
Madison Swimming Association
McDevitt, Alexa
Bainbridge Island Swim Club
Medvinsky, Jonah
Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
Mesina, Alexis
Pleasanton Seahawks
Miller, Sage
Kamehameha Swim Club
Nguyen, Alexander
Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
Olasewere, Ayaan
Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
Olaswere, Annam
Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
Ozbas, Derin
Greater Somerset County YMCA NJ
Phuong, Jasmine DARE Aquatics
Prabhu, Evan
Mecklenburg Swim Association
Rosa, Andrew FMC Aquatics
Schneider, Isabella
Phoenix Swimming
Seminavage, Connor
Iolani Swim Club
Swartwood, Belise
Kamehameha Swim Club
Swartz, Tyler Tide Swimming
Szekely, Emese
Mission Viejo Nadadores
Thomas, Morgan
Cavalier Aquatics
Turner, Roshi Club Wolverine
Valena, Trevan
Metroplex Aquatics
Valle, Isabela
Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club
Vong, Tyler
DART Swimming
Vorobyeva, Arina
Germantown Academy A.C.
Webster, Journei
Kamehameha Swim Club
Wessels, Lester
King Marlin Swim Club
Wong, Evan
Iolani Swim Club
Yasumi, Sala
Kamehameha Swim Club
Zhang, William
North Texas Nadadores
Zhao, Ariana
Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
Zhou, Katelynn
Metroplex Aquatics

Coaches Selected: 

Role Coach Club
Head Coach Cagle, Clayton
Magnolia Aquatic Club
Assistant Coach Jackson, Tommy
City of Atlanta Dolphins
Assistant Coach Keelan, Kristen
Penn Charter Aquatic Club
Assistant Coach Moline, Evan
Bellevue Club Swim Team
Assistant Coach Wilborn, Melissa
DeKalb Aquatics Tiger Sharks
Head Manager Pepper, Sydney
Dynamo Swim Club
Assistant Manager Sullivan, Sean
Illinois State University

