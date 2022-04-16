USA Swimming Announces 52 Athletes Selected for National Diversity Select Camp

USA Swimming has announced the 52 athletes selected to attend the National Diversity Select Camp. The camp is set to take place from May 5-8 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The camp makes its return to Colorado Springs after last year’s camp took place in Chula Vista, California.

USA Swimming states that the camp serves the purpose to “instill a vision of success and inspire athletes from ethnically under-represented populations to become leaders in the sport of swimming.” Some past participants include 2020 Tokyo Olympians Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Jay Litherland, and Natalie Hinds.

USA Swimming says the goal of the camp is to:

Demonstrate the viability of multicultural success in swimming

Achieve performance excellence at every level of the sport

Expound the benefits and value of participating in the sport of swimming

Be positive leaders and role models that others from multicultural backgrounds can emulate.

All athletes are between the ages of 14 through 16 and selection is based on times performed at USA Swimming sanctioned meets. Selected athletes receive complimentary room and board at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. They also will have airfare provided to Colorado Springs as well as ground transportation from the airport. Athletes come from 24 different states making up 45 different clubs.

A total of six teams are set to have more than one swimmer at the camp. Leading the way with the most swimmers is Kamehameha Swim Club out of Hawaii as they are set to have four swimmers in attendance. Metroplex Aquatics of Texas is set to have three swimmers in attendance after having the second most selected. Iolani Swin Club, Mission Viejo Nadadores, Nation’s Capital Swim Club, and Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club all have had two athletes selected.

View the Complete Roster Below:

Name Club Baker, Nolan Mission Viejo Nadadores Bettis, Cole Charger Aquatics Carter, Madisyn Nation’s Capital Swim Club Chan, Samantha Huntsville Swim Association Char, Andrew Nation’s Capital Swim Club Chen, Joshua Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club Cong, Brianna Central Iowa Aquatics Dantey, Christian Fox Chapel Killer Whales Delacruz, Elsie Swim Torrance Duncan, Langston Eagles Swim Team Fang, Ethan Mason Manta Rays Finley, Haley First Colony Swim Team Flores, Kristopher Zeus Swim Team Gao, William Team Pittsburg Elite Aquatics Helman, Larkin Dad’s Club Swim Team Hu, Grant Metroplex Aquatics Huang, Andrew New Albany Aquatics Club Huffmaster, Julia Bozeman Barracudas Swim Team Lee, Melia Aulea Swim Club Mamousette, Azariah Inner City Marine Swim Club Marusik, Karlee Waukesha Express Swim Team McArthur, Jeffrey Columbia Aquatics Association McComb, Cade Madison Swimming Association McDevitt, Alexa Bainbridge Island Swim Club Medvinsky, Jonah Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club Mesina, Alexis Pleasanton Seahawks Miller, Sage Kamehameha Swim Club Nguyen, Alexander Rockville Montgomery Swim Club Olasewere, Ayaan Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club Olaswere, Annam Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club Ozbas, Derin Greater Somerset County YMCA NJ Phuong, Jasmine DARE Aquatics Prabhu, Evan Mecklenburg Swim Association Rosa, Andrew FMC Aquatics Schneider, Isabella Phoenix Swimming Seminavage, Connor Iolani Swim Club Swartwood, Belise Kamehameha Swim Club Swartz, Tyler Tide Swimming Szekely, Emese Mission Viejo Nadadores Thomas, Morgan Cavalier Aquatics Turner, Roshi Club Wolverine Valena, Trevan Metroplex Aquatics Valle, Isabela Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club Vong, Tyler DART Swimming Vorobyeva, Arina Germantown Academy A.C. Webster, Journei Kamehameha Swim Club Wessels, Lester King Marlin Swim Club Wong, Evan Iolani Swim Club Yasumi, Sala Kamehameha Swim Club Zhang, William North Texas Nadadores Zhao, Ariana Schroeder YMCA Swim Team Zhou, Katelynn Metroplex Aquatics

Coaches Selected: