USA Swimming Announces 52 Athletes Selected for National Diversity Select Camp

USA Swimming has announced the 52 athletes selected to attend the National Diversity Select Camp. The camp is set to take place from May 5-8 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The camp makes its return to Colorado Springs after last year’s camp took place in Chula Vista, California.
USA Swimming states that the camp serves the purpose to “instill a vision of success and inspire athletes from ethnically under-represented populations to become leaders in the sport of swimming.” Some past participants include 2020 Tokyo Olympians Torri Huske, Simone Manuel, Jay Litherland, and Natalie Hinds.
USA Swimming says the goal of the camp is to:
- Demonstrate the viability of multicultural success in swimming
- Achieve performance excellence at every level of the sport
- Expound the benefits and value of participating in the sport of swimming
- Be positive leaders and role models that others from multicultural backgrounds can emulate.
All athletes are between the ages of 14 through 16 and selection is based on times performed at USA Swimming sanctioned meets. Selected athletes receive complimentary room and board at the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center. They also will have airfare provided to Colorado Springs as well as ground transportation from the airport. Athletes come from 24 different states making up 45 different clubs.
A total of six teams are set to have more than one swimmer at the camp. Leading the way with the most swimmers is Kamehameha Swim Club out of Hawaii as they are set to have four swimmers in attendance. Metroplex Aquatics of Texas is set to have three swimmers in attendance after having the second most selected. Iolani Swin Club, Mission Viejo Nadadores, Nation’s Capital Swim Club, and Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club all have had two athletes selected.
View the Complete Roster Below:
|Name
|Club
|Baker, Nolan
|
Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Bettis, Cole
|
Charger Aquatics
|Carter, Madisyn
|
Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|Chan, Samantha
|
Huntsville Swim Association
|Char, Andrew
|
Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|Chen, Joshua
|
Ames Cyclone Aquatics Club
|Cong, Brianna
|
Central Iowa Aquatics
|Dantey, Christian
|
Fox Chapel Killer Whales
|Delacruz, Elsie
|Swim Torrance
|Duncan, Langston
|
Eagles Swim Team
|Fang, Ethan
|
Mason Manta Rays
|Finley, Haley
|
First Colony Swim Team
|Flores, Kristopher
|
Zeus Swim Team
|Gao, William
|
Team Pittsburg Elite Aquatics
|Helman, Larkin
|
Dad’s Club Swim Team
|Hu, Grant
|
Metroplex Aquatics
|Huang, Andrew
|
New Albany Aquatics Club
|Huffmaster, Julia
|
Bozeman Barracudas Swim Team
|Lee, Melia
|
Aulea Swim Club
|Mamousette, Azariah
|
Inner City Marine Swim Club
|Marusik, Karlee
|
Waukesha Express Swim Team
|McArthur, Jeffrey
|
Columbia Aquatics Association
|McComb, Cade
|
Madison Swimming Association
|McDevitt, Alexa
|
Bainbridge Island Swim Club
|Medvinsky, Jonah
|
Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club
|Mesina, Alexis
|
Pleasanton Seahawks
|Miller, Sage
|
Kamehameha Swim Club
|Nguyen, Alexander
|
Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|Olasewere, Ayaan
|
Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
|Olaswere, Annam
|
Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club
|Ozbas, Derin
|
Greater Somerset County YMCA NJ
|Phuong, Jasmine
|DARE Aquatics
|Prabhu, Evan
|
Mecklenburg Swim Association
|Rosa, Andrew
|FMC Aquatics
|Schneider, Isabella
|
Phoenix Swimming
|Seminavage, Connor
|
Iolani Swim Club
|Swartwood, Belise
|
Kamehameha Swim Club
|Swartz, Tyler
|Tide Swimming
|Szekely, Emese
|
Mission Viejo Nadadores
|Thomas, Morgan
|
Cavalier Aquatics
|Turner, Roshi
|Club Wolverine
|Valena, Trevan
|
Metroplex Aquatics
|Valle, Isabela
|
Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club
|Vong, Tyler
|
DART Swimming
|Vorobyeva, Arina
|
Germantown Academy A.C.
|Webster, Journei
|
Kamehameha Swim Club
|Wessels, Lester
|
King Marlin Swim Club
|Wong, Evan
|
Iolani Swim Club
|Yasumi, Sala
|
Kamehameha Swim Club
|Zhang, William
|
North Texas Nadadores
|Zhao, Ariana
|
Schroeder YMCA Swim Team
|Zhou, Katelynn
|
Metroplex Aquatics
Coaches Selected:
|Role
|Coach
|Club
|Head Coach
|Cagle, Clayton
|
Magnolia Aquatic Club
|Assistant Coach
|Jackson, Tommy
|
City of Atlanta Dolphins
|Assistant Coach
|Keelan, Kristen
|
Penn Charter Aquatic Club
|Assistant Coach
|Moline, Evan
|
Bellevue Club Swim Team
|Assistant Coach
|Wilborn, Melissa
|
DeKalb Aquatics Tiger Sharks
|Head Manager
|Pepper, Sydney
|
Dynamo Swim Club
|Assistant Manager
|Sullivan, Sean
|
Illinois State University