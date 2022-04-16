Australian Paralympic Champion Tiffany Thomas Kane Retires

Tiffany Thomas Kane, 20, a two-time Paralympian and six-time Paralympic medalist, announced her retirement this week.

Thomas Kane burst onto the international scene at 13 years old. At the 2015 IPC Championships she won gold in the 100 breaststroke SB6 in a world record time of 1:34.95. She also medaled in the 50 fly S6, and 50 and 100 freestyle S6. Because of her performance at the meet, she won Swimming Australia’s 2015 AIS Discovery of the Year Award.

At the 2016 Games, Thomas Kane won gold in the 100 breast SB6, swimming 1:35.39 to set a Paralympic record. She also won bronze in the 50 free, 50 fly S6, and 200 IM SM6.

In 2017, Thomas Kane was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for her accomplishments and service to the sport.

Last year at the Tokyo Games, Thomas Kane won two more bronze medals in the 100 breast SB7 and the 200 IM SM7.

In her post announcing her retirement, Thomas Kane said “this sport has taught me so much about the person I am. It was never about the results but more about the love I had for the sport and the opportunity it gave me which I never thought I’d achieve.”

She also said that she is “nervous and excited for [her] next journey,” though she did not provide any other details on her post-retirement plans.