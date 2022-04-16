Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Men’s Recruit Ranks: Individual Scoring For All Classes Through 2022 NCAAs

Comments: 1

As we continue to look back at recruit rankings through the lens of the now-updated NCAA scoring data, we’ll now take a look at where the scoring stands on the men’s side for the four classes currently making up the NCAA field.

We’ve already focused in on the senior class and freshman classes specifically, which you can read more on below:

We’ll also include this year’s freshmen and seniors to have all the data in one post.

Notes:

  • The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.
  • Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.
  • The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.
  • All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or misclassified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!

SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2018, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2022)

RANKED RECRUITS

RANK NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2019 NCAA POINTS 2020 NCAA POINTS 2021 NCAA POINTS 2022 NCAA POINTS 2020 NCAA PSYCH SHEET POINTS
1 Reece Whitley Cal 92 29 36 27 37
2 Drew Kibler Texas 118.5 25 47.5 46 36
3 Alexei Sancov USC 18 no invite 18 0 6
4 Max McHugh Minnesota 110 33 40 37 36
5 Daniel Krueger Texas 55.5 15 29.5 11 22
6 Trey Freeman Florida 22 2 redshirt 6 14 redshirt
7 Cody Bybee Arizona State 0 redshirt 0 11
8 Patrick Callan Michigan 15 7 8 0 18.5
9 Jack Levant Stanford 0 no invite
10 Daniel Roy Stanford 30 5 14 11
11 Kieran Smith Florida 119 25 50 44 47
12 Robert Finke Florida 100 5 53 42 39
13 Michael Brinegar Indiana 37 17 redshirt 7 13 redshirt
14 Matthew Willenbring Texas 0 0 no invite 16
15 Noah Henry Arizona State 0 no invite redshirt no invite
16 Jason Park Texas 0 no invite roster scratch no invite
17 Danny Kovac Missouri 43 0 33 10 17.5
18 Khalil Fonder Arizona State/Virginia Tech 0 no invite no invite no invite
19 Andrew Abruzzo Georgia 2 0 2 no invite
20 Mason Gonzalez Stanford 0 no invite no invite no invite no invite
HM Shaine Casas Texas A&M 70 10 60 57
HM Andrew Koustik Texas 0 0 roster scratch no invite roster cap cut
HM Zach Brown NC State 0 no invite 0 no invite no invite
HM Jack Dahlgren Missouri 29 0 12 17 11
HM Will Davis Florida 6 0 0 6
HM Jack Franzman Indiana 5 no invite 5 no invite

Unranked Recruits

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2019 NCAA POINTS 2020 NCAA POINTS 2021 NCAA POINTS 2022 NCAA POINTS 2020 NCAA PSYCH SHEET POINTS
Dillon Hillis Florida 34 18 16 15
Zane Backes Indiana 26 14 12 16
Braden Vines Texas 25 23 2 34
Raunak Khosla Princeton 19 6 13 8
Jason Mathews Ohio State 15 15 4
Mitchell Whyte Louisville 15 6 9 0 28
Mason Wilby Kentucky 15 4 11
Justin Grender Virginia 14 3 11
Casey Storch Virginia 12 4 7 1
Alex Zettle Texas 11 11 0 2
Jarel Dillard Tennessee 11 11
Hudson McDaniel Ohio State 7 7 0
Mikey Calvillo Indiana 7 7 7
Caleb Aman Wisconsin 7 3 4
Charlie Scheinfeld Texas 6 6
Michael Daly Penn State 5 5 0 1
Josh Bottelberghe Notre Dame 5 5
Will Chan Michigan 4 4 0 3
Jared Daigle Michigan 3 3
Cooper DeRyk Utah 2.5 2.5 0 (relay-only)
Dylan Eichberg Virginia Tech 2 2
Blake Manoff Virginia Tech 0 15
Chris Jhong Cal 0 6
Christian Sztolcman Auburn 0 0 (relay-only) 3
Kyle Barone Georgia Tech 0 1
Nicholas Perera Alabama 0 1

International Recruits

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2019 NCAA POINTS 2020 NCAA POINTS 2021 NCAA POINTS 2022 NCAA POINTS
2020 NCAA PSYCH SHEET POINTS
Kacper Stokowski Florida/NC State 53 9 redshirt 17 27
David Schlicht Arizona/ASU 50 22 28
Antani Ivanov Virginia Tech 44.5 5 29 10.5 11
Nyls Korstanje NC State 38 9 redshirt 29 24
Cooper van der Laan Pitt 11 11
Nikola Acin Purdue 11 11
Umitcan Gures Harvard 11 11 12
Michael Houlie Tennessee 9 9
Josh Dannhauser Auburn/Wisconsin 5 5 0 (relay-only)
Giovanni Izzo NC State 4 4
Victor Johansson USC 3 3 6
Lyubomir Epitropov ECU/Tennessee 1 1
Lewis Burras Virginia/South Carolina 0 7.5
Sem Andreis Ohio State 0 3
Marin Ercegovic Arizona 0 2

Diving Recruits

NAME COLLEGE TEAM TOTAL NCAA POINTS 2019 NCAA POINTS 2020 NCAA POINTS 2021 NCAA POINTS
2022 NCAA POINTS
Anton Down-Jenkins South Carolina/UNC 43 4 15 24
Ben Bramley Purdue 37 13 17 7
Matthew Wade Tennessee 36 13 19 4
Jacob Fielding Ohio State 29 3 13 13
Conor Casey Stanford 22 11 11
Noah Vigran Stanford 17 14 3
Tazman Abramowicz UNLV/Wisconsin 12 12 0
Danny Zhang Kentucky 7 6 1
Parker Hardigree SMU 6 0 6
Li Zhenwei Alabama 3 0 3
Conner Pruitt Auburn 3 0 3

JUNIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2019, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2023)

  • Unranked recruit Brooks Curry vaulted into the top spot in this class through their junior season, sweeping the 50 and 100 free at NCAAs to score 53 points in 2022 and 85 overall.
  • #1 Brendan Burns had a big NCAA campaign with 46 points, warranting that top spot with a win in the 200 fly.
  • Jake FosterCaspar Corbeau and Ross Dant produced big points for a second straight year, while #13 Liam Bell really broke out for Cal after transferring from Alabama.
  • Australian native Leon MacAlister scored 20 points in the backstroke events for Stanford after not even qualifying for NCAAs last season.
  • Lyle Yost is proving to be a huge scorer for Ohio State in diving, putting up 63 points through two campaigns.

RANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
1 Brendan Burns Indiana 75 29 46 17.5
2 Jake Foster Texas 58 28 30 10
3 Jack Walker Virginia 0 0 7
4 Caspar Corbeau Texas 64 30 34 23
5 Jack Dolan Arizona State 3 redshirt 3 3
6 Ross Dant NC State 54 27 27 14
7 Jack Wright Virginia 0 no invite 0 (relay-only)
8 Noah Bowers NC State 0 0 0
9 Peter Larson Texas 11 11 0
10 Ethan Harder Texas 0 roster scratch roster scratch
11 AJ Pouch Virginia Tech 14 6 8
12 Jason Louser Cal 16 16 11
13 Liam Bell Alabama/Cal 25 0 25 14
14 Hunter Tapp NC State 6 0 6
15 Noah Henderson NC State 7 0 7
16 Jonah Cooper Ohio State 0
17 Will Myhre Iowa 0 scratch 0
18 Dillon Downing Georgia 17 16 1
19 Max Saunders USC 0 no invite 0 (relay-only)
20 Sean Conway Virginia 0 0 no invite
HM Cason Wilburn Notre Dame 0 no invite 0 (relay-only)
HM Shane Blinkman Stanford 0 0 no invite
HM Luke Thornbrue Notre Dame 0 no invite no invite
HM Zach Hils Georgia 0 0 0
HM River Wright Michigan 8 8 no invite
HM Derek Maas Alabama 12 0 12

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Brooks Curry LSU 85 32 53 28
Jack Hoagland Notre Dame 27 27 28
Ian Grum Georgia 26 19 7
Alfonso Mestre Florida 22 3 19
Hunter Armstrong West Virginia/Ohio State 19 4 15
Will Gallant Indiana 17 17 3
Matt Menke Alabama 17 5 12
Kevin Houseman Northwestern 15.5 9 6.5 0.33
Derek Maas Alabama 12 12 7
Alexander Colson Arizona State 12 12
Colby Mefford Cal 9 4 5
Kevin Vargas Florida 6 6
Ben Patton Missouri 5 5 0
Tyler Watson Florida 5 5
Aidan Stoffle Auburn 2 2
Jake Marcum Indiana/Alabama 2 2
Cam Peel Michigan 1 1 0 (relay-only)
Forest Webb Virginia Tech 1 1
Julian Hill Arizona State 1 1
Brennan Gravley Florida 0 5
Harry Homans Georgia/USC 0 1

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Eric Friese Florida 25 25 0
Leon MacAlister Stanford 20 20
Fabio Dalu* Ohio State (McKendree) 4 4
Peter Varjasi Florida State 2.5 2.5 0 9
Andres Puente Bustamente Texas A&M 2 2 9
Federico Burdisso Northwestern 0 0 3

*Dalu swam for D2 McKendree before transferring to OSU.

Diving Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
Lyle Yost Ohio State 63 29 34
Leonardo Garcia Missouri/Florida 37 11 26
Brodie Scapens Miami 26 26
Bjorn Markentin USC 18 18
Alexander Hart UNC 15 15
Maxwell Flory Miami (FL) 14 14
Luke McDivitt Utah 11 11
Andrew Harness Texas 11 7 4
Jake Butler Minnesota 3 3
Carlo Lopez Missouri 2 2

SOPHOMORES (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)

  • Six of the top seven domestic recruits combined for 235.5 individual points this season, with Cal’s Destin Lasco leading the way at 52. #2 Luca Urlando nearly doubled his point total from his freshman year, not even factoring his U.S. Open Record in the 100 back, and #1 Carson Foster was consistent with 46 after scoring 45 in 2021.
  • #16 David Johnston had a big season with 39 points for Texas, now sitting at a total of 62 – fifth among Americans in the class.
  • The international side had a lot of big scorers, led by Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger who was excellent as a freshman and even better as a sophomore.
  • Although he raced in the NCAA for the first time this season, Stanford’s Andrei Minakov originally committed as part of this high school class. He was a redshirt freshman this season but a sophomore academically and will have up to three years of eligibility remaining. Minakov swam on five relays for the Cardinal this year, making his 36-point total individually even more impressive (including a title in the 100 fly).

RANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2024 NCAA Points
1 Carson Foster Texas 91 45 46
2 Luca Urlando Georgia 76 26 50
3 Jake Magahey Georgia 74 42 32
4 Wyatt Davis Michigan 0 0
5 Destin Lasco Cal 101 49 52
6 Matt Brownstead Virginia 45.5 15 30.5
7 Adam Chaney Florida 50 25 25
8 Ethan Hu Stanford 5 5 no invite
9 Jake Mitchell Michigan 0 0 0
10 Coby Carrozza Texas 10 3 7
11 Luke Miller NC State 17 2 15
12 Ethan Heasley Texas 0 0 no invite
13 Ben Dillard USC 0 0 0
14 Luke Maurer Stanford 3 0 3
15 Rick Mihm Stanford 0 0 0
16 David Johnston Texas 62 23 39
17 Forrest Frazier Cal 0 0 no invite
18 Ethan Dang Stanford 0 0 no invite
19 Matt King Alabama/Virginia 31 14 17
20 Jonathan Affeld Stanford 0 0 0
HM Preston Forst Stanford 16 7 9
HM Sean Faikish Notre Dame 0 0 no invite
HM Arik Katz Harvard 0 0 0
HM Tyler Christianson Notre Dame 0 0 0
HM Owen Conley Ohio State 0 0 no invite
HM Dare Rose Cal 12 3 9

Unranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2024 NCAA Points
Charlie Clark Ohio State 22 11 11
BOTR Reid Mikuta Auburn 9 9
Brian Benzing Towson 4 4
Jace Crawford Florida 4 4
BOTR Noah Nichols Virginia 3 3 0
BOTR James Plage NC State 3 3

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2024 NCAA Points
Bjorn Seeliger Cal 77 32 45
Youssef Ramadan Virginia Tech 51.5 18 33.5
Carles Coll Marti Virginia Tech 43 13 30
Andrei Minakov Stanford 36 redshirt 36
Tomer Frankel Indiana 33 18 15
Batur Unlu Georgia Tech 9 9
Tommy-Lee Camblong Georgia 1 1

Diving Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2023 NCAA Points
2024 NCAA Points
Bryden Hattie Tennessee 32 16 16
Noah Duperre Texas 30 23 7
Jack Matthews Miami 12 12
Anton Svirskyi Florida 2 2
Brendan McCourt Texas 1 1

FRESHMEN (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2025)

RANKED RECRUITS

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points
1 Aiden Hayes NC State 15 15
2 Josh Matheny Indiana 0 0
3 Jack Aikins Virginia 9 9
4 Anthony Grimm Texas 0 0
5 Matt Fallon Penn 22.5 22.5
6 Jack Alexy Cal 0 0
7 Arsenio Bustos NC State 0 no invite
8 Tim Connery Texas 0 0
9 David Curtiss NC State 2 2
10 Luke Hobson Texas 18 18
11 Luke Barr Indiana 0 no invite
12 Sam Hoover NC State 0 0
13 Matthew Fenlon Stanford 0 no invite
14 Henry Bethel Auburn 0 no invite
15 Jacques Rathle Auburn 0 0
16 Ziyad Saleem Cal 0 no invite
17 Brady Samuels Purdue 0 0 (relay-only)
18 Trent Frandson Cal 0 no invite
19 Nate Stoffle Auburn 0 0
20 Daniel Matheson USC* 0 0
HM Max Iida Virginia 0 no invite
HM Connor Hunt Michigan 0 no invite
HM Tyler Lu Northwestern 0 no invite
HM Hayden Zheng Stanford 0 no invite
HM Garrett Boone NC State 0 no invite
HM Tyler Hulet Texas A&M 0 no invite
HM Alex McMahon Arizona 0 no invite
HM Mateo Miceli Alabama 0 no invite

*Matheson has entered the transfer portal.

Unranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points
BOTR Gabriel Jett Cal 13 13
Chris O’Grady USC* 1 1

*O’Grady has entered the transfer portal.

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points
Leon Marchand Arizona State 57 57
Matt Sates Georgia 36 36
Jordan Crooks Tennessee 29.5 29.5
Gal Cohen Groumi Michigan 15 15
Ron Polonsky Stanford 14 14
Murilo Sartori Louisville 11 11
Rafael Miroslaw Indiana 11 11
Mert Kilavuz Georgia Tech 6 6
Alex Quach Ohio State 6 6
Bar Soloveychik Minnesota 4 4
Oskar Lindholm Florida 3 3
Robin Hanson Cal 2 2

Diving Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points
Tyler Downs Purdue 43 43
Jordan Rzepka Purdue 19 19
Quentin Henninger Indiana 16 16
Shangfei Wang USC 6 6
Jack Ryan Stanford 5 5
Carson Tyler Indiana 5 5
Adam Wesson Harvard 1 1
Joseph Victor Princeton 1 1

Archives: Revisiting Recruit Ranks

Analysis as of: Spring 2022 Spring 2021 Spring 2020 Spring 2019 Spring 2018 Spring 2017
Class of 2021
Class of 2020 After Sophomore Year
Class of 2019 After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
Class of 2018 After Senior Year After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
Class of 2017 After Senior Year After Junior Year After Sophomore Year
Class of 2016 After Senior Year
Class of 2015
Class of 2014
Class of 2013

