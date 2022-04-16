Men’s Recruit Ranks: Individual Scoring For All Classes Through 2022 NCAAs

As we continue to look back at recruit rankings through the lens of the now-updated NCAA scoring data, we’ll now take a look at where the scoring stands on the men’s side for the four classes currently making up the NCAA field.
We’ve already focused in on the senior class and freshman classes specifically, which you can read more on below:
- Revisiting recruiting ranks: High school class of 2018
- Revisiting recruiting ranks: High school class of 2021
We’ll also include this year’s freshmen and seniors to have all the data in one post.
Notes:
- The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.
- Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.
- The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.
- All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or misclassified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!
SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2018, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2022)
|RANK
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2019 NCAA POINTS
|2020 NCAA POINTS
|2021 NCAA POINTS
|2022 NCAA POINTS
|2020 NCAA PSYCH SHEET POINTS
|1
|Reece Whitley
|Cal
|92
|29
|—
|36
|27
|37
|2
|Drew Kibler
|Texas
|118.5
|25
|—
|47.5
|46
|36
|3
|Alexei Sancov
|USC
|18
|no invite
|—
|18
|0
|6
|4
|Max McHugh
|Minnesota
|110
|33
|—
|40
|37
|36
|5
|Daniel Krueger
|Texas
|55.5
|15
|—
|29.5
|11
|22
|6
|Trey Freeman
|Florida
|22
|2
|redshirt
|6
|14
|redshirt
|7
|Cody Bybee
|Arizona State
|0
|–
|—
|redshirt
|0
|11
|8
|Patrick Callan
|Michigan
|15
|7
|—
|8
|0
|18.5
|9
|Jack Levant
|Stanford
|0
|—
|—
|no invite
|–
|10
|Daniel Roy
|Stanford
|30
|5
|—
|14
|11
|11
|Kieran Smith
|Florida
|119
|25
|—
|50
|44
|47
|12
|Robert Finke
|Florida
|100
|5
|—
|53
|42
|39
|13
|Michael Brinegar
|Indiana
|37
|17
|redshirt
|7
|13
|redshirt
|14
|Matthew Willenbring
|Texas
|0
|0
|—
|no invite
|–
|16
|15
|Noah Henry
|Arizona State
|0
|no invite
|—
|redshirt
|–
|no invite
|16
|Jason Park
|Texas
|0
|no invite
|—
|roster scratch
|no invite
|17
|Danny Kovac
|Missouri
|43
|0
|—
|33
|10
|17.5
|18
|Khalil Fonder
|Arizona State/Virginia Tech
|0
|no invite
|—
|no invite
|–
|no invite
|19
|Andrew Abruzzo
|Georgia
|2
|0
|—
|2
|no invite
|20
|Mason Gonzalez
|Stanford
|0
|no invite
|—
|no invite
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Shaine Casas
|Texas A&M
|70
|10
|—
|60
|–
|57
|HM
|Andrew Koustik
|Texas
|0
|0
|—
|roster scratch
|no invite
|roster cap cut
|HM
|Zach Brown
|NC State
|0
|no invite
|—
|0
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Jack Dahlgren
|Missouri
|29
|0
|—
|12
|17
|11
|HM
|Will Davis
|Florida
|6
|0
|—
|0
|6
|HM
|Jack Franzman
|Indiana
|5
|no invite
|—
|5
|no invite
Unranked Recruits
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2019 NCAA POINTS
|2020 NCAA POINTS
|2021 NCAA POINTS
|2022 NCAA POINTS
|2020 NCAA PSYCH SHEET POINTS
|Dillon Hillis
|Florida
|34
|—
|18
|16
|15
|Zane Backes
|Indiana
|26
|14
|—
|12
|–
|16
|Braden Vines
|Texas
|25
|—
|23
|2
|34
|Raunak Khosla
|Princeton
|19
|6
|—
|13
|8
|Jason Mathews
|Ohio State
|15
|—
|15
|–
|4
|Mitchell Whyte
|Louisville
|15
|6
|—
|9
|0
|28
|Mason Wilby
|Kentucky
|15
|—
|4
|11
|Justin Grender
|Virginia
|14
|—
|3
|11
|Casey Storch
|Virginia
|12
|4
|—
|7
|1
|Alex Zettle
|Texas
|11
|—
|11
|0
|2
|Jarel Dillard
|Tennessee
|11
|—
|11
|Hudson McDaniel
|Ohio State
|7
|—
|7
|0
|Mikey Calvillo
|Indiana
|7
|7
|—
|7
|Caleb Aman
|Wisconsin
|7
|—
|3
|4
|Charlie Scheinfeld
|Texas
|6
|6
|—
|Michael Daly
|Penn State
|5
|—
|5
|0
|1
|Josh Bottelberghe
|Notre Dame
|5
|—
|5
|Will Chan
|Michigan
|4
|—
|4
|0
|3
|Jared Daigle
|Michigan
|3
|—
|3
|Cooper DeRyk
|Utah
|2.5
|—
|2.5
|0 (relay-only)
|Dylan Eichberg
|Virginia Tech
|2
|—
|2
|Blake Manoff
|Virginia Tech
|0
|—
|15
|Chris Jhong
|Cal
|0
|—
|6
|Christian Sztolcman
|Auburn
|0
|—
|0 (relay-only)
|3
|Kyle Barone
|Georgia Tech
|0
|—
|1
|Nicholas Perera
|Alabama
|0
|—
|1
International Recruits
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2019 NCAA POINTS
|2020 NCAA POINTS
|2021 NCAA POINTS
|2022 NCAA POINTS
|
2020 NCAA PSYCH SHEET POINTS
|Kacper Stokowski
|Florida/NC State
|53
|9
|redshirt
|17
|27
|David Schlicht
|Arizona/ASU
|50
|22
|—
|28
|Antani Ivanov
|Virginia Tech
|44.5
|5
|—
|29
|10.5
|11
|Nyls Korstanje
|NC State
|38
|9
|—
|redshirt
|29
|24
|Cooper van der Laan
|Pitt
|11
|—
|11
|Nikola Acin
|Purdue
|11
|—
|11
|Umitcan Gures
|Harvard
|11
|—
|11
|12
|Michael Houlie
|Tennessee
|9
|—
|9
|Josh Dannhauser
|Auburn/Wisconsin
|5
|—
|5
|0 (relay-only)
|Giovanni Izzo
|NC State
|4
|—
|4
|Victor Johansson
|USC
|3
|3
|—
|6
|Lyubomir Epitropov
|ECU/Tennessee
|1
|—
|1
|Lewis Burras
|Virginia/South Carolina
|0
|—
|–
|7.5
|Sem Andreis
|Ohio State
|0
|—
|3
|Marin Ercegovic
|Arizona
|0
|—
|2
Diving Recruits
|NAME
|COLLEGE TEAM
|TOTAL NCAA POINTS
|2019 NCAA POINTS
|2020 NCAA POINTS
|2021 NCAA POINTS
|
2022 NCAA POINTS
|Anton Down-Jenkins
|South Carolina/UNC
|43
|4
|—
|15
|24
|Ben Bramley
|Purdue
|37
|13
|—
|17
|7
|Matthew Wade
|Tennessee
|36
|13
|—
|19
|4
|Jacob Fielding
|Ohio State
|29
|3
|—
|13
|13
|Conor Casey
|Stanford
|22
|—
|11
|11
|Noah Vigran
|Stanford
|17
|14
|—
|3
|Tazman Abramowicz
|UNLV/Wisconsin
|12
|—
|12
|0
|Danny Zhang
|Kentucky
|7
|6
|—
|1
|Parker Hardigree
|SMU
|6
|–
|–
|0
|6
|Li Zhenwei
|Alabama
|3
|–
|0
|3
|Conner Pruitt
|Auburn
|3
|0
|–
|–
|3
JUNIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2019, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2023)
- Unranked recruit Brooks Curry vaulted into the top spot in this class through their junior season, sweeping the 50 and 100 free at NCAAs to score 53 points in 2022 and 85 overall.
- #1 Brendan Burns had a big NCAA campaign with 46 points, warranting that top spot with a win in the 200 fly.
- Jake Foster, Caspar Corbeau and Ross Dant produced big points for a second straight year, while #13 Liam Bell really broke out for Cal after transferring from Alabama.
- Australian native Leon MacAlister scored 20 points in the backstroke events for Stanford after not even qualifying for NCAAs last season.
- Lyle Yost is proving to be a huge scorer for Ohio State in diving, putting up 63 points through two campaigns.
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
|1
|Brendan Burns
|Indiana
|75
|—
|29
|46
|17.5
|2
|Jake Foster
|Texas
|58
|—
|28
|30
|10
|3
|Jack Walker
|Virginia
|0
|—
|0
|–
|7
|4
|Caspar Corbeau
|Texas
|64
|—
|30
|34
|23
|5
|Jack Dolan
|Arizona State
|3
|—
|redshirt
|3
|3
|6
|Ross Dant
|NC State
|54
|—
|27
|27
|14
|7
|Jack Wright
|Virginia
|0
|—
|no invite
|0 (relay-only)
|8
|Noah Bowers
|NC State
|0
|—
|0
|0
|9
|Peter Larson
|Texas
|11
|—
|11
|0
|10
|Ethan Harder
|Texas
|0
|—
|roster scratch
|roster scratch
|11
|AJ Pouch
|Virginia Tech
|14
|—
|6
|8
|12
|Jason Louser
|Cal
|16
|—
|—
|16
|11
|13
|Liam Bell
|Alabama/Cal
|25
|—
|0
|25
|14
|14
|Hunter Tapp
|NC State
|6
|—
|0
|6
|15
|Noah Henderson
|NC State
|7
|—
|0
|7
|16
|Jonah Cooper
|Ohio State
|0
|—
|–
|–
|17
|Will Myhre
|Iowa
|0
|—
|scratch
|0
|18
|Dillon Downing
|Georgia
|17
|—
|16
|1
|19
|Max Saunders
|USC
|0
|—
|no invite
|0 (relay-only)
|20
|Sean Conway
|Virginia
|0
|—
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Cason Wilburn
|Notre Dame
|0
|—
|no invite
|0 (relay-only)
|HM
|Shane Blinkman
|Stanford
|0
|—
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Luke Thornbrue
|Notre Dame
|0
|—
|no invite
|no invite
|HM
|Zach Hils
|Georgia
|0
|—
|0
|0
|HM
|River Wright
|Michigan
|8
|—
|8
|no invite
|HM
|Derek Maas
|Alabama
|12
|—
|0
|12
Unranked Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
|Brooks Curry
|LSU
|85
|—
|32
|53
|28
|Jack Hoagland
|Notre Dame
|27
|—
|27
|–
|28
|Ian Grum
|Georgia
|26
|—
|19
|7
|Alfonso Mestre
|Florida
|22
|—
|3
|19
|Hunter Armstrong
|West Virginia/Ohio State
|19
|—
|4
|15
|Will Gallant
|Indiana
|17
|—
|17
|3
|Matt Menke
|Alabama
|17
|—
|5
|12
|Kevin Houseman
|Northwestern
|15.5
|—
|9
|6.5
|0.33
|Derek Maas
|Alabama
|12
|—
|12
|7
|Alexander Colson
|Arizona State
|12
|—
|12
|Colby Mefford
|Cal
|9
|—
|4
|5
|Kevin Vargas
|Florida
|6
|—
|6
|Ben Patton
|Missouri
|5
|—
|5
|0
|Tyler Watson
|Florida
|5
|—
|5
|Aidan Stoffle
|Auburn
|2
|—
|2
|Jake Marcum
|Indiana/Alabama
|2
|—
|2
|Cam Peel
|Michigan
|1
|—
|1
|0 (relay-only)
|Forest Webb
|Virginia Tech
|1
|—
|1
|Julian Hill
|Arizona State
|1
|—
|1
|Brennan Gravley
|Florida
|0
|—
|5
|Harry Homans
|Georgia/USC
|0
|—
|1
International Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
|Eric Friese
|Florida
|25
|—
|25
|0
|Leon MacAlister
|Stanford
|20
|—
|20
|Fabio Dalu*
|Ohio State (McKendree)
|4
|—
|4
|Peter Varjasi
|Florida State
|2.5
|—
|2.5
|0
|9
|Andres Puente Bustamente
|Texas A&M
|2
|—
|2
|9
|Federico Burdisso
|Northwestern
|0
|—
|0
|3
*Dalu swam for D2 McKendree before transferring to OSU.
Diving Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2020 NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|Lyle Yost
|Ohio State
|63
|—
|29
|34
|Leonardo Garcia
|Missouri/Florida
|37
|—
|11
|26
|Brodie Scapens
|Miami
|26
|—
|26
|–
|Bjorn Markentin
|USC
|18
|—
|18
|Alexander Hart
|UNC
|15
|—
|15
|Maxwell Flory
|Miami (FL)
|14
|—
|14
|Luke McDivitt
|Utah
|11
|—
|11
|Andrew Harness
|Texas
|11
|—
|7
|4
|Jake Butler
|Minnesota
|3
|—
|3
|Carlo Lopez
|Missouri
|2
|—
|2
SOPHOMORES (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2020, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2024)
- Six of the top seven domestic recruits combined for 235.5 individual points this season, with Cal’s Destin Lasco leading the way at 52. #2 Luca Urlando nearly doubled his point total from his freshman year, not even factoring his U.S. Open Record in the 100 back, and #1 Carson Foster was consistent with 46 after scoring 45 in 2021.
- #16 David Johnston had a big season with 39 points for Texas, now sitting at a total of 62 – fifth among Americans in the class.
- The international side had a lot of big scorers, led by Cal’s Bjorn Seeliger who was excellent as a freshman and even better as a sophomore.
- Although he raced in the NCAA for the first time this season, Stanford’s Andrei Minakov originally committed as part of this high school class. He was a redshirt freshman this season but a sophomore academically and will have up to three years of eligibility remaining. Minakov swam on five relays for the Cardinal this year, making his 36-point total individually even more impressive (including a title in the 100 fly).
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2024 NCAA Points
|1
|Carson Foster
|Texas
|91
|45
|46
|2
|Luca Urlando
|Georgia
|76
|26
|50
|3
|Jake Magahey
|Georgia
|74
|42
|32
|4
|Wyatt Davis
|Michigan
|0
|0
|–
|5
|Destin Lasco
|Cal
|101
|49
|52
|6
|Matt Brownstead
|Virginia
|45.5
|15
|30.5
|7
|Adam Chaney
|Florida
|50
|25
|25
|8
|Ethan Hu
|Stanford
|5
|5
|no invite
|9
|Jake Mitchell
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Coby Carrozza
|Texas
|10
|3
|7
|11
|Luke Miller
|NC State
|17
|2
|15
|12
|Ethan Heasley
|Texas
|0
|0
|no invite
|13
|Ben Dillard
|USC
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Luke Maurer
|Stanford
|3
|0
|3
|15
|Rick Mihm
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|16
|David Johnston
|Texas
|62
|23
|39
|17
|Forrest Frazier
|Cal
|0
|0
|no invite
|18
|Ethan Dang
|Stanford
|0
|0
|no invite
|19
|Matt King
|Alabama/Virginia
|31
|14
|17
|20
|Jonathan Affeld
|Stanford
|0
|0
|0
|HM
|Preston Forst
|Stanford
|16
|7
|9
|HM
|Sean Faikish
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Arik Katz
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|HM
|Tyler Christianson
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|HM
|Owen Conley
|Ohio State
|0
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Dare Rose
|Cal
|12
|3
|9
Unranked Recruits
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2024 NCAA Points
|Charlie Clark
|Ohio State
|22
|11
|11
|BOTR
|Reid Mikuta
|Auburn
|9
|9
|Brian Benzing
|Towson
|4
|4
|Jace Crawford
|Florida
|4
|4
|BOTR
|Noah Nichols
|Virginia
|3
|3
|0
|BOTR
|James Plage
|NC State
|3
|3
International Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2024 NCAA Points
|Bjorn Seeliger
|Cal
|77
|32
|45
|Youssef Ramadan
|Virginia Tech
|51.5
|18
|33.5
|Carles Coll Marti
|Virginia Tech
|43
|13
|30
|Andrei Minakov
|Stanford
|36
|redshirt
|36
|Tomer Frankel
|Indiana
|33
|18
|15
|Batur Unlu
|Georgia Tech
|9
|9
|Tommy-Lee Camblong
|Georgia
|1
|1
Diving Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2021 NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|2023 NCAA Points
|
2024 NCAA Points
|Bryden Hattie
|Tennessee
|32
|16
|16
|Noah Duperre
|Texas
|30
|23
|7
|Jack Matthews
|Miami
|12
|12
|Anton Svirskyi
|Florida
|2
|2
|Brendan McCourt
|Texas
|1
|1
FRESHMEN (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2021, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2025)
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|1
|Aiden Hayes
|NC State
|15
|15
|2
|Josh Matheny
|Indiana
|0
|0
|3
|Jack Aikins
|Virginia
|9
|9
|4
|Anthony Grimm
|Texas
|0
|0
|5
|Matt Fallon
|Penn
|22.5
|22.5
|6
|Jack Alexy
|Cal
|0
|0
|7
|Arsenio Bustos
|NC State
|0
|no invite
|8
|Tim Connery
|Texas
|0
|0
|9
|David Curtiss
|NC State
|2
|2
|10
|Luke Hobson
|Texas
|18
|18
|11
|Luke Barr
|Indiana
|0
|no invite
|12
|Sam Hoover
|NC State
|0
|0
|13
|Matthew Fenlon
|Stanford
|0
|no invite
|14
|Henry Bethel
|Auburn
|0
|no invite
|15
|Jacques Rathle
|Auburn
|0
|0
|16
|Ziyad Saleem
|Cal
|0
|no invite
|17
|Brady Samuels
|Purdue
|0
|0 (relay-only)
|18
|Trent Frandson
|Cal
|0
|no invite
|19
|Nate Stoffle
|Auburn
|0
|0
|20
|Daniel Matheson
|USC*
|0
|0
|HM
|Max Iida
|Virginia
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Connor Hunt
|Michigan
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Tyler Lu
|Northwestern
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Hayden Zheng
|Stanford
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Garrett Boone
|NC State
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Tyler Hulet
|Texas A&M
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Alex McMahon
|Arizona
|0
|no invite
|HM
|Mateo Miceli
|Alabama
|0
|no invite
*Matheson has entered the transfer portal.
Unranked Recruits
|Rank
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|BOTR
|Gabriel Jett
|Cal
|13
|13
|Chris O’Grady
|USC*
|1
|1
*O’Grady has entered the transfer portal.
International Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|Leon Marchand
|Arizona State
|57
|57
|Matt Sates
|Georgia
|36
|36
|Jordan Crooks
|Tennessee
|29.5
|29.5
|Gal Cohen Groumi
|Michigan
|15
|15
|Ron Polonsky
|Stanford
|14
|14
|Murilo Sartori
|Louisville
|11
|11
|Rafael Miroslaw
|Indiana
|11
|11
|Mert Kilavuz
|Georgia Tech
|6
|6
|Alex Quach
|Ohio State
|6
|6
|Bar Soloveychik
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|Oskar Lindholm
|Florida
|3
|3
|Robin Hanson
|Cal
|2
|2
Diving Recruits
|Name
|College Team
|Total NCAA Points
|2022 NCAA Points
|Tyler Downs
|Purdue
|43
|43
|Jordan Rzepka
|Purdue
|19
|19
|Quentin Henninger
|Indiana
|16
|16
|Shangfei Wang
|USC
|6
|6
|Jack Ryan
|Stanford
|5
|5
|Carson Tyler
|Indiana
|5
|5
|Adam Wesson
|Harvard
|1
|1
|Joseph Victor
|Princeton
|1
|1
Archives: Revisiting Recruit Ranks
|Analysis as of:
|Spring 2022
|Spring 2021
|Spring 2020
|Spring 2019
|Spring 2018
|Spring 2017
|Class of 2021
|Class of 2020
|After Sophomore Year
|Class of 2019
|After Junior Year
|After Sophomore Year
|Class of 2018
|After Senior Year
|After Junior Year
|After Sophomore Year
|Class of 2017
|After Senior Year
|After Junior Year
|After Sophomore Year
|Class of 2016
|After Senior Year
|Class of 2015
|Class of 2014
|Class of 2013
No wonder Virginia men have been struggling, missing on recruits makes rebuilding harder… Statistics wise, who knows more not me….