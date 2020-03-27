Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Projected Men’s 2020 NCAA Points By Class – All Classes

There are no NCAA Championships this spring, but we’ve been using psych sheet projected points to take a quarantine-fueled look back at our yearly recruit rankings.

You can see our analysis of the outgoing senior class here, and can find our analysis of the freshman group here.

Now, we’ll look at the two middle classes, comparing ranked recruits, unranked recruits, and international additions based on NCAA scoring (and 2020 NCAA psych sheet projected points) across each year of their eligibility so far.

Notes:

  • The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.
  • Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.
  • The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.
  • All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or mis-classified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!

SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2016, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2020)

Ranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
1 Maxime Rooney Florida/Texas 28 13 0 15 31.5
2 Michael Jensen Cal 10 2 0 8
3 Grant Shoults Stanford 44 26 18 5
4 True Sweetser Stanford 29 6 11 12 redshirt
5 Jack Xie Cal 0 0 no invite no invite no invite
6 Mark Jurek USC 0 no invite no invite no invite no invite
7 Thomas Anderson Arizona 0 no invite no invite 0
8 Greg Brocato UNC 0 no invite no invite no invite no invite
9 James Jones Michigan 0 no invite 0 no invite no invite
10 Andrea Vergani Cal 0 no invite no invite
11 Ethan Young Cal 0 no invite no invite no invite
12 Jeremy Babinet Michigan 2.5 no invite 2.5 0 18
13 Taylor Abbott Tennessee 0 0 no invite no invite 2
14 Charlie Swanson Michigan 22 0 13 9 15
15 Thomas Cope Michigan 29 no invite 14 15 24
16 David Crossland Auburn 0 no invite no invite no invite no invite
17 Albert Gwo Cal/Columbia 0 no invite no invite no invite
18 Benjamin Ho Stanford 0 no invite 0 no invite no invite
19 James Murphy Stanford 0 no invite no invite 0
20 Ted Schubert Virginia 7 0 5 2 28

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Dean Farris Harvard 101 18 30 53 redshirt
Coleman Stewart NC State 86 3 34 49 51
Walker Higgins Georgia 27 2 25 3
Zachary Poti Arizona State 19 2 17 30
Cameron Craig Arizona State/Ohio State 18 14 4
Benjamin Walker Texas A&M 17 5 12 13.33
Miles Smachlo Michigan 17 1 16 20
Jacob Montague Michigan 11 6 5
Noah Lense Ohio State 9 9 6
Hank Poppe Stanford 9 9
Jack McIntyre NC State 6 6
Andrew Loy Ohio State 5 5 35
Grant Sanders Arizona/Florida 1 1 20
Matthew Garcia Tennessee 1 1
Sid Farber Denver 0 redshirt 4.5
Colin Wright William & Mary 26
Nick Alexander Missouri 15
Adam Koster Texas A&M 11
Jack Collins Texas 9
Jack Montesi Notre Dame 6
Griffin Alaniz Florida State 5
Josh Artmann Texas 5
Marco Guarente Florida 5
Clayton Forde Georgia 3
Daniel Hein Missouri 2
Micah Slaton Missouri 2

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Felix Auboeck Michigan 95 40 35 20 37
Zheng Quah Cal 79 31 19 29 31
Pawel Sendyk Cal 63 13 15 35 18
Javier Acevedo Georgia 45 6 18 21 redshirt
Mohamed Samy Indiana 36.5 4 21 11.5 17
Khader Baqlah Florida 26 16 10 14
Zane Waddell Alabama 15 5 5 5 43.5
Kane Follows Hawaii 12 12
Cam Tysoe Wisconsin 7 7 2
Itay Goldfaden South Carolina 6.5 5.5 1 14
Joe Clark Virginia 6 3 3
Santiago Grassi Auburn 6 6 6
Olli Kokko Hawaii 5 5 9
Etay Gurevich Louisville 4 4
Andrej Barna Louisville 4 1 3
Jorge Iga Arizona 4 4
Mario Koenigsperger USC 4 4
Karl Luht LSU 4

Juniors (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2017, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2021)

Ranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
1 Ryan Hoffer Cal 71.5 26.5 45 53
2 Sean Grieshop Cal 59 10 49 3
3 Matthew Hirschberger Stanford 0 0 0
4 Camden Murphy Georgia 25 0 25 17
5 Michael Taylor Florida 0 0 redshirt
6 Austin Katz Texas 52 35 17 29
7 Grant House Arizona State 9.5 3 6.5 redshirt
8 Jake Sannem USC/Texas 5 no invite 5
9 Paul DeLakis Ohio State 33 6 27 42
10 Christopher Yeager Texas 0 0 0 roster cap cut
11 Bryce Mefford Cal 42 26 16
12 Sam Pomajevich Texas 24 24 0 21
13 Brennan Pastorek Stanford 4 4 0 2
14 Alex Liang Stanford 5 0 5
15 Trenton Julian Cal 48 12 36 33
16 Daniel Carr Cal 45 13 32 41
17 Michael Zarian Harvard 0 no invite 0
18 Nicolas Albiero Louisville 59 22 37 52.5
19 Spencer Rowe Auburn 0 no invite 0
20 Corban Rawls Harvard 0 no invite no invite
  • This is a heck of a class at the top, particularly for Cal. Ryan Hoffer is the #1 scorer in the class and projected for a class-high 53 points this year. Sean Grieshop is the #2 scorer, exactly mirroring our original ranks. Bryce Mefford, Trenton Julian and Daniel Carr have all scored big.
  • Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero has well outperformed his #18 rank, scoring 59 through two years and projected for 52.5 more this year.

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Zach Yeadon Notre Dame 34 27 7 33
Brooks Fail Arizona 16 16 25.5
Clark Beach Florida 13 13 12
Mark Theall UNLV/Texas A&M 13 13 27
Johannes Calloni Stanford 9 9
Cameron Auchinachie Denver 7 7 6
Eric Knowles NC State 6 6 4
Sam Iida Arizona 4 4
Robby Giller Virginia 2 2
Greg Reed Georgia 2 2 11
Trent Pellini Purdue 2 2 6
Alvin Jiang Texas 0 25
Gabe Castano Penn State 14
Blaise Vera Pitt 9
Chris Staka Alabama/Texas 6
David Dixon West Virginia 5
Keefer Barnum Virginia 2
Sam Schilling Virginia 1
  • UNC-to-Texas transfer Alvin Jiang would have likely scored his first NCAA points this year – 25 points worth.
  • It’s been distance swimmers who have really come from the unranked crew to score big so far: Notre Dame’s Zach Yeadon and Arizona’s Brooks Fail.

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Ricardo Vargas Michigan 45 23 22 21
Caio Pumputis Georgia Tech 41 41 2
Evgenii Somov Louisville 27 12 15 9
Brandonn Almeida South Carolina 15 15
Robert Glinta USC 14 14
Hugo Gonzalez Auburn/Cal 7 7 redshirt 35
Gabriel Fantoni Indiana 7 7 17
Daniel Sos Louisville 3 3
Gus Borges Michigan 2 2 11
Bruno Blaskovic Indiana 1 1 38.5
Christian Ferraro Georgia Tech 1 1 4
Carter Swift Arizona State 0 12
Sam Tornqvist Virginia Tech 0 7
Valdas Abaliksta UNC 0 0.33
  • Indiana was set to get a huge boost from Bruno Blaskovicprojected for 38.5 points after scoring just 1 in his two previous seasons.
  • Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez had 35 psych sheet points, and still projected to have two years after this of eligibility remaining. He should rocket up this list later on, if he sticks around the NCAA.

Sophomores (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2018, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2022)

Ranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
1 Reece Whitley Cal 29 29 37
2 Drew Kibler Texas 25 25 36
3 Alexei Sancov USC 0 no invite 6
4 Max McHugh Minnesota 33 33 36
5 Daniel Krueger Texas 15 15 22
6 Trey Freeman Florida 2 2 redshirt
7 Cody Bybee Arizona State 0 no invite 11
8 Patrick Callan Michigan 7 7 18.5
9 Jack Levant Stanford 0
10 Daniel Roy Stanford 5 5
11 Kieran Smith Florida 25 25 47
12 Robert Finke Florida 5 5 39
13 Michael Brinegar Indiana 17 17 redshirt
14 Matthew Willenbring Texas 0 0 16
15 Noah Henry Arizona State 0 no invite no invite
16 Jason Park Texas 0 no invite
17 Danny Kovac Missouri 0 0 17.5
18 Khalil Fonder Arizona State 0 no invite no invite
19 Andrew Abruzzo Georgia 0 0
20 Mason Gonzalez Stanford 0 no invite no invite
HM Shaine Casas Texas A&M 10 10 57
HM Andrew Koustik Texas 0 0 roster cap cut
HM Zach Brown NC State 0 no invite no invite
HM Jack Dahlgren Missouri 0 0 11
HM Will Davis Florida 0 0
HM Jack Franzman Indiana 0 no invite
  • We had a spirited Whitley-vs-Kibler debate at #1… then last year, Max McHugh outscored them both. Seeds were almost identical between the three this year, and it looks like a rivalry that should continue into the future.
  • Shaine Casas has obviously exploded. When we ranked this class as juniors, the 47.6 flyer didn’t even make our top 20. By the time our re-rank rolled around, Casas was an honorable mention with 47s in fly and back. It’s been a great year for Casas, who went 44.4/1:37.2 back and 45.2 fly this season, plus 1:39.9 in IM, almost 8 seconds faster than he was in high school.
  • #11 Kieran Smith was arguably the breakout swimmer of the year, and projected to lead almost all scorers in this class with 47 points this year. (One of my favorite comments on our rankings for this class, many years ago, said Smith was ranked at least 20 places higher than he should have been. Turns out, he might have been too low at #11).
  • It also looked like a shot at redemption for #3 Alexei Sancov, who was set to score after missing NCAAs his freshman year. Focusing in on the 200-yard races has been a good switch for him.
  • A couple key redshirts are going to extend the battle in this class: Florida’s Trey Freeman and Indiana’s Michael Brinegar.

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Zane Backes Indiana 14 14 16
Mikey Calvillo Indiana 7 7 7
Charlie Scheinfeld Texas 6 6
Mitchell Whyte Louisville 6 6 28
Raunak Khosla Princeton 6 6 8
Casey Storch Virginia 4 4
Braden Vines Texas 34
Dillon Hillis Florida 15
Blake Manoff Virginia Tech 15
Chris Jhong Cal 6
Jason Mathews Ohio State 4
Will Chan Michigan 3
Christian Sztolcman Auburn 3
Alex Zettle Texas 2
Kyle Barone Georgia Tech 1
Michael Daly Penn State 1
Nicholas Perera Alabama 1
  • Unranked Braden Vines and Mitchell Whyte were both seeded to score top-level points. And a huge group of 11 new unranked sophomores were projected to score their first NCAA points this year.

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
David Schlicht Arizona 22 22 redshirt
Nyls Korstanje NC State 9 9 24
Kacper Stokowksi Florida/NC State 9 9 redshirt
Antani Ivanov Virginia Tech 5 5 11
Victor Johansson USC 3 3 6
Umitcan Gures Harvard 12
Lewis Burras South Carolina 7.5
Sem Andreis Ohio State 3
Marin Ercegovic Arizona 2
  • Two big Olympic gap years here who should come back and return a lot of points down the road – though that’s all in flux now with an Olympic postponement.

Freshmen (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2019, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2023)

Ranked Recruits

Rank Name College Team 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Other
1 Brendan Burns Indiana 17.5
2 Jake Foster Texas 10
3 Jack Walker Virginia 7
4 Caspar Corbeau Texas 23
5 Jack Dolan Arizona State 3
6 Ross Dant NC State 14
7 Jack Wright Virginia no invite
8 Noah Bowers NC State no invite
9 Peter Larson Texas roster cap cut
10 Ethan Harder Texas roster cap cut
11 AJ Pouch Virginia Tech NCAA invite
12 Jason Louser Cal 11
13 Liam Bell Alabama 14
14 Hunter Tapp NC State no invite
15 Noah Henderson NC State no invite
16 Jonah Cooper Ohio State NCAA invite
17 Will Myhre Iowa no invite
18 Dillon Downing Georgia NCAA invite
19 Max Saunders USC no invite
20 Sean Conway Virginia no invite
HM Cason Wilburn Notre Dame no invite
HM Shane Blinkman Stanford no invite
HM Luke Thornbrue Notre Dame no invite
HM Zach Hils Georgia no invite
HM River Wright Michigan no invite
HM Derek Maas Alabama 7

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Brooks Curry LSU 28
Jack Hoagland Notre Dame 28
Brennan Gravley Florida 5
Will Gallant Indiana 3
Harry Homans Georgia 1
Kevin Houseman Northwestern 0.33

International Recruits

International
Name College Team 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Andres Puente Texas A&M 9
Peter Varjasi Florida State 9
Federico Burdisso Northwestern 3

 

2020 NCAA PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUALS

Rank Name Year School Points
1 Casas, Shaine SO Texas A&M 57
2 Hoffer, Ryan JR California 53
3 Albiero, Nicolas JR Louisville 52.5
4 Stewart, Coleman SR NC State 51
5 Smith, Kieran SO Florida 47
6 Waddell, Zane SR Alabama 43.5
7 Delakis, Paul JR Ohio State 42
8 Carr, Daniel JR California 41
9 Finke, Robert SO Florida 39
10 Blaskovic, Bruno JR Indiana 38.5
11 Whitley, Reece SO California 37
11 Auboeck, Felix SR Michigan 37
13 Kibler, Drew SO Texas 36
13 McHugh, Maxwell SO Minnesota 36
15 Gonzalez, Hugo SO California 35
15 Loy, Andrew SR Ohio State 35
17 Vines, Braden SO Texas 34
18 Julian, Trenton JR California 33
18 Yeadon, Zachary JR Notre Dame 33
20 Rooney, Maxime SR Texas 31.5
21 Harty, Ryan SR Texas 31
21 Quah, Zheng Wen SR California 31
23 Poti, Zachary SR Arizona State 30
24 Katz, Austin JR Texas 29
25 Curry, Brooks FR LSU 28
25 Hoagland, Jack FR Notre Dame 28
25 Whyte, Mitchell SO Louisville 28
25 Schubert, Frederick SR Virginia 28
29 Theall, Mark JR Texas A&M 27
30 Wright, Colin SR William & Mary 26
31 Fail, Brooks JR Arizona 25.5
32 Jiang, Alvin JR Texas 25
33 Korstanje, Nyls SO NC State 24
33 Cope, Thomas SR Michigan 24
35 Corbeau, Caspar FR Texas 23
36 Krueger, Daniel SO Texas 22
37 Pomajevich, Samuel JR Texas 21
37 Vargas Jacobo, Ricardo JR Michigan 21
39 Sanders, Grant SR Florida 20
39 Smachlo, Miles SR Michigan 20
41 Callan, Kevin SO Michigan 18.5
42 Babinet, Jeremy SR Michigan 18
42 Sendyk, Pawel SR California 18
44 Burns, Brendan FR Indiana 17.5
44 Kovac, William SO Missouri 17.5
46 Fantoni, Gabriel JR Indiana 17
46 Murphy, Camden JR Georgia 17
46 Hassan, Mohamed SR Indiana 17
49 Backes, Zane SO Indiana 16
49 Willenbring, Matthew SO Texas 16
51 Hillis, Dillon SO Florida 15
51 Manoff, Philip SO Virginia Tech 15
51 Alexander, Nick SR Missouri 15
51 Swanson, Charles SR Michigan 15
55 Bell, Liam FR Alabama 14
55 Dant, Ross FR NC State 14
55 Castano, Gabriel JR Penn State 14
55 Baqlah, Khader SR Florida 14
55 Goldfaden, Itay SR South Carolina 14
60 Walker, Benjamin SR Texas A&M 13.33
61 Beach, Clark JR Florida 12
61 Swift, Carter JR Arizona State 12
61 Gures, Umitcan SO Harvard 12
64 Louser, Jason FR California 11
64 Borges, Luiz Gustavo JR Michigan 11
64 Reed, Gregory JR Georgia 11
64 Bybee, Cody SO Arizona State 11
64 Dahlgren, Jack SO Missouri 11
64 Ivanov, Antani SO Virginia Tech 11
64 Koster, Adam SR Texas A&M 11
71 Foster, Jacob FR Texas 10
72 Puente Bustamente, Andres FR Texas A&M 9
72 Varjasi, Peter FR Florida State 9
72 Somov, Evgenii JR Louisville 9
72 Vera, Blaise JR Pittsburgh 9
72 Collins, Jack SR Texas 9
72 Kokko, Olli SR Hawaii 9
78 Khosla, Raunak SO Princeton 8
79 Burras, Lewis SO South Carolina 7.5
80 Maas, Derek FR Alabama 7
80 Walker, John FR Virginia 7
80 Tornqvist, Samuel JR Virginia Tech 7
80 Calvillo, Michael SO Indiana 7
84 Auchinachie, Cameron JR Denver 6
84 Pellini, Trent JR Purdue 6
84 Staka, Christopher JR Texas 6
84 Jhong, Christopher SO California 6
84 Johansson, Victor SO USC 6
84 Sancov, Alexei SO USC 6
84 Grassi, Santiago SR Auburn 6
84 Lense, Noah SR Ohio State 6
84 Montesi, Jack SR Notre Dame 6
93 Gravley, Brennan FR Florida 5
93 Dixon, David JR West Virginia 5
93 Alaniz, Griffin SR Florida State 5
93 Artmann, Joshua SR Texas 5
93 Guarente, Marco SR Florida 5
93 Shoults, Grant SR Stanford 5
99 Farber, Sidney JR Denver 4.5
100 Ferraro, Christian JR Georgia Tech 4
100 Knowles, Eric JR NC State 4
100 Mathews, Jason SO Ohio State 4
100 Luht, Karl SR LSU 4
104 Burdisso, Federico FR Northwestern 3
104 Dolan, Jack FR Arizona State 3
104 Gallant, John FR Indiana 3
104 Grieshop, Sean JR California 3
104 Andreis, Semuede SO Ohio State 3
104 Chan, William SO Michigan 3
104 Sztolcman, Christian SO Auburn 3
104 Forde, Clayton SR Georgia 3
104 Higgins, Walker SR Georgia 3
113 Barnum, Keefer JR Virginia 2
113 Pastorek, Brennan JR Stanford 2
113 Pumputis, Caio JR Georgia Tech 2
113 Ercegovic, Marin SO Arizona 2
113 Zettle, Alexander SO Texas 2
113 Abbott, Taylor SR Tennessee 2
113 Hein, Daniel SR Missouri 2
113 Slaton, Micah SR Missouri 2
113 Tysoe, Cameron SR Wisconsin 2
122 Homans, Harrison FR Georgia 1
122 Schilling, Samuel JR Virginia 1
122 Barone, Kyle SO Georgia Tech 1
122 Daly, Michael SO Penn State 1
122 Perera, Nicholas SO Alabama 1
127 Houseman, Kevin FR Northwestern 0.33
127 Abaliksta, Valdas JR UNC 0.33

Leave a Reply

James Beam

Anyone feel that this is Kind of a moot point to do this for 2020?…you have guys who didn’t rest for their conference meets who have slower NCAA seed times versus guys who were fully rested/shaved at their conference meet who are seeded faster.

53 minutes ago
Jared Anderson

The 2020 psych sheet points are not included in each athlete’s total score – they’re mainly there to give the best level of context we can for how their senior year was going pre-cancellation. It’s by no means a perfect way to wrap up the season… but I think I believe some data and analysis is better than no data/analysis, don’t you?

21 minutes ago
James Beam

Jared- I’m confused…you say this at the top of the article “Now, we’ll look at the two middle classes, comparing ranked recruits, unranked recruits, and international additions based on NCAA scoring (and 2020 NCAA psych sheet projected points) across each year of their eligibility so far.”,,,,so am I missing something?
Anyways, sure, fun to look at but makes me sad because the meet was canceled.

5 minutes ago

