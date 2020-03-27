Projected Men’s 2020 NCAA Points By Class – All Classes
We tally up projected individual scoring for the 2020 NCAA meet, plus look back at the past three NCAA meets for class-by-class scoring by individual. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography
Now, we’ll look at the two middle classes, comparing ranked recruits, unranked recruits, and international additions based on NCAA scoring (and 2020 NCAA psych sheet projected points) across each year of their eligibility so far.
Notes:
The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.
Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.
The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.
All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or mis-classified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!
SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2016, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2020)
This is a heck of a class at the top, particularly for Cal. Ryan Hofferis the #1 scorer in the class and projected for a class-high 53 points this year. Sean Grieshopis the #2 scorer, exactly mirroring our original ranks. Bryce Mefford, Trenton Julian and Daniel Carr have all scored big.
Louisville’s Nicolas Albierohas well outperformed his #18 rank, scoring 59 through two years and projected for 52.5 more this year.
We had a spirited Whitley-vs-Kibler debate at #1… then last year, Max McHughoutscored them both. Seeds were almost identical between the three this year, and it looks like a rivalry that should continue into the future.
Shaine Casashas obviously exploded. When we ranked this class as juniors, the 47.6 flyer didn’t even make our top 20. By the time our re-rank rolled around, Casas was an honorable mention with 47s in fly and back. It’s been a great year for Casas, who went 44.4/1:37.2 back and 45.2 fly this season, plus 1:39.9 in IM, almost 8 seconds faster than he was in high school.
#11 Kieran Smithwas arguably the breakout swimmer of the year, and projected to lead almost all scorers in this class with 47 points this year. (One of my favorite comments on our rankings for this class, many years ago, said Smith was ranked at least 20 places higher than he should have been. Turns out, he might have been too low at #11).
It also looked like a shot at redemption for #3 Alexei Sancov, who was set to score after missing NCAAs his freshman year. Focusing in on the 200-yard races has been a good switch for him.
A couple key redshirts are going to extend the battle in this class: Florida’s Trey Freeman and Indiana’s Michael Brinegar.
Unranked Recruits
Name
College Team
Total NCAA Points
2019 NCAA Points
2020 NCAA Points
2021 NCAA Points
2022 NCAA Points
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
Zane Backes
Indiana
14
14
—
16
Mikey Calvillo
Indiana
7
7
—
7
Charlie Scheinfeld
Texas
6
6
—
Mitchell Whyte
Louisville
6
6
—
28
Raunak Khosla
Princeton
6
6
—
8
Casey Storch
Virginia
4
4
—
Braden Vines
Texas
—
34
Dillon Hillis
Florida
15
Blake Manoff
Virginia Tech
15
Chris Jhong
Cal
6
Jason Mathews
Ohio State
4
Will Chan
Michigan
3
Christian Sztolcman
Auburn
3
Alex Zettle
Texas
2
Kyle Barone
Georgia Tech
1
Michael Daly
Penn State
1
Nicholas Perera
Alabama
1
Unranked Braden Vines and Mitchell Whyte were both seeded to score top-level points. And a huge group of 11 new unranked sophomores were projected to score their first NCAA points this year.
International Recruits
Name
College Team
Total NCAA Points
2019 NCAA Points
2020 NCAA Points
2021 NCAA Points
2022 NCAA Points
2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points
David Schlicht
Arizona
22
22
redshirt
Nyls Korstanje
NC State
9
9
—
24
Kacper Stokowksi
Florida/NC State
9
9
redshirt
Antani Ivanov
Virginia Tech
5
5
—
11
Victor Johansson
USC
3
3
—
6
Umitcan Gures
Harvard
—
12
Lewis Burras
South Carolina
7.5
Sem Andreis
Ohio State
3
Marin Ercegovic
Arizona
2
Two big Olympic gap years here who should come back and return a lot of points down the road – though that’s all in flux now with an Olympic postponement.
Freshmen (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2019, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2023)
