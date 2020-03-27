Projected Men’s 2020 NCAA Points By Class – All Classes

There are no NCAA Championships this spring, but we’ve been using psych sheet projected points to take a quarantine-fueled look back at our yearly recruit rankings.

You can see our analysis of the outgoing senior class here, and can find our analysis of the freshman group here.

Now, we’ll look at the two middle classes, comparing ranked recruits, unranked recruits, and international additions based on NCAA scoring (and 2020 NCAA psych sheet projected points) across each year of their eligibility so far.

Notes:

The data included is only individual scoring at NCAAs. That’s not an exact measure of an athlete’s contribution to a program: many of these swimmers (and others not listed) were relay scorers at NCAAs, scored significant points at conference meets and provided great leadership and culture-building for their programs. This data isn’t a perfect analysis of the best recruits – it’s merely a quick look at the data we can compile.

Some of these athletes haven’t had as many scoring seasons as others in their class. Some redshirted a season and have more remaining seasons. Some deferred their enrollment as freshmen. Some sat out a year with a transfer. Some turned pro early. Some will turn pro early. Some are hard to pigeonhole into a specific class, international athletes especially. We did our best to group athletes where they best fit. Again, this isn’t a hard-and-fast ranking of value – it’s just the best data we can compile.

The ranks are from our recruit rankings, typically compiled when these athletes were high school juniors. We don’t include internationals in those rankings, as it’s difficult to figure out if and when internationals will join the NCAA and which class they should be grouped with before they appear in the NCAA. Do bear in mind that our rankings were done well over a year before any of these athletes appeared in NCAA competition, so if you do have a quibble with a specific rank, you may want to check how fast that athlete actually was when the ranking was done before you get too livid. Unranked recruits showing massive improvement curves are some of the best stories in the NCAA year-in and year-out, and one reason we rank recruits is so we can better see which athletes had great rises during their college careers.

All that said, compiling these ranks is a lot of data entry and a lot of research. If we missed anyone, or mis-classified anyone with the wrong class or with the wrong domestic/international tag, please let us know in the comments and we’ll update our data as soon as possible!

SENIORS (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2016, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2020)

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points 1 Maxime Rooney Florida/Texas 28 13 0 15 — 31.5 2 Michael Jensen Cal 10 2 0 8 — 3 Grant Shoults Stanford 44 26 18 — — 5 4 True Sweetser Stanford 29 6 11 12 — redshirt 5 Jack Xie Cal 0 0 no invite no invite — no invite 6 Mark Jurek USC 0 no invite no invite no invite — no invite 7 Thomas Anderson Arizona 0 no invite no invite 0 — 8 Greg Brocato UNC 0 no invite no invite no invite — no invite 9 James Jones Michigan 0 no invite 0 no invite — no invite 10 Andrea Vergani Cal 0 — — no invite — no invite 11 Ethan Young Cal 0 no invite no invite no invite — 12 Jeremy Babinet Michigan 2.5 no invite 2.5 0 — 18 13 Taylor Abbott Tennessee 0 0 no invite no invite — 2 14 Charlie Swanson Michigan 22 0 13 9 — 15 15 Thomas Cope Michigan 29 no invite 14 15 — 24 16 David Crossland Auburn 0 no invite no invite no invite — no invite 17 Albert Gwo Cal/Columbia 0 no invite no invite no invite — 18 Benjamin Ho Stanford 0 no invite 0 no invite — no invite 19 James Murphy Stanford 0 no invite no invite 0 — 20 Ted Schubert Virginia 7 0 5 2 — 28

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Dean Farris Harvard 101 18 30 53 redshirt Coleman Stewart NC State 86 3 34 49 — 51 Walker Higgins Georgia 27 2 25 — 3 Zachary Poti Arizona State 19 2 17 — 30 Cameron Craig Arizona State/Ohio State 18 14 4 — Benjamin Walker Texas A&M 17 5 12 — 13.33 Miles Smachlo Michigan 17 1 16 — 20 Jacob Montague Michigan 11 6 5 — Noah Lense Ohio State 9 9 — 6 Hank Poppe Stanford 9 9 — Jack McIntyre NC State 6 6 — Andrew Loy Ohio State 5 5 — 35 Grant Sanders Arizona/Florida 1 1 — 20 Matthew Garcia Tennessee 1 1 — Sid Farber Denver 0 redshirt — 4.5 Colin Wright William & Mary — 26 Nick Alexander Missouri — 15 Adam Koster Texas A&M — 11 Jack Collins Texas — 9 Jack Montesi Notre Dame — 6 Griffin Alaniz Florida State — 5 Josh Artmann Texas — 5 Marco Guarente Florida — 5 Clayton Forde Georgia — 3 Daniel Hein Missouri — 2 Micah Slaton Missouri — 2

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2017 NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Felix Auboeck Michigan 95 40 35 20 — 37 Zheng Quah Cal 79 31 19 29 — 31 Pawel Sendyk Cal 63 13 15 35 — 18 Javier Acevedo Georgia 45 6 18 21 redshirt Mohamed Samy Indiana 36.5 4 21 11.5 — 17 Khader Baqlah Florida 26 16 10 — 14 Zane Waddell Alabama 15 5 5 5 — 43.5 Kane Follows Hawaii 12 12 — Cam Tysoe Wisconsin 7 7 — 2 Itay Goldfaden South Carolina 6.5 5.5 1 — 14 Joe Clark Virginia 6 3 3 — Santiago Grassi Auburn 6 6 — 6 Olli Kokko Hawaii 5 5 — 9 Etay Gurevich Louisville 4 4 — Andrej Barna Louisville 4 1 3 — Jorge Iga Arizona 4 4 — Mario Koenigsperger USC 4 4 — Karl Luht LSU 4

Juniors (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2017, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2021)

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points 1 Ryan Hoffer Cal 71.5 26.5 45 — 53 2 Sean Grieshop Cal 59 10 49 — 3 3 Matthew Hirschberger Stanford 0 0 0 — 4 Camden Murphy Georgia 25 0 25 — 17 5 Michael Taylor Florida 0 0 redshirt — 6 Austin Katz Texas 52 35 17 — 29 7 Grant House Arizona State 9.5 3 6.5 — redshirt 8 Jake Sannem USC/Texas 5 no invite 5 — 9 Paul DeLakis Ohio State 33 6 27 — 42 10 Christopher Yeager Texas 0 0 0 — roster cap cut 11 Bryce Mefford Cal 42 26 16 — 12 Sam Pomajevich Texas 24 24 0 — 21 13 Brennan Pastorek Stanford 4 4 0 — 2 14 Alex Liang Stanford 5 0 5 — 15 Trenton Julian Cal 48 12 36 — 33 16 Daniel Carr Cal 45 13 32 — 41 17 Michael Zarian Harvard 0 no invite 0 — 18 Nicolas Albiero Louisville 59 22 37 — 52.5 19 Spencer Rowe Auburn 0 no invite 0 — 20 Corban Rawls Harvard 0 no invite no invite —

This is a heck of a class at the top, particularly for Cal. Ryan Hoffer is the #1 scorer in the class and projected for a class-high 53 points this year. Sean Grieshop is the #2 scorer, exactly mirroring our original ranks. Bryce Mefford, Trenton Julian and Daniel Carr have all scored big.

is the #1 scorer in the class and projected for a class-high 53 points this year. is the #2 scorer, exactly mirroring our original ranks. and have all scored big. Louisville’s Nicolas Albiero has well outperformed his #18 rank, scoring 59 through two years and projected for 52.5 more this year.

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Zach Yeadon Notre Dame 34 27 7 — 33 Brooks Fail Arizona 16 16 — 25.5 Clark Beach Florida 13 13 — 12 Mark Theall UNLV/Texas A&M 13 13 — 27 Johannes Calloni Stanford 9 9 — Cameron Auchinachie Denver 7 7 — 6 Eric Knowles NC State 6 6 — 4 Sam Iida Arizona 4 4 — Robby Giller Virginia 2 2 — Greg Reed Georgia 2 2 — 11 Trent Pellini Purdue 2 2 — 6 Alvin Jiang Texas 0 — 25 Gabe Castano Penn State 14 Blaise Vera Pitt 9 Chris Staka Alabama/Texas 6 David Dixon West Virginia 5 Keefer Barnum Virginia 2 Sam Schilling Virginia 1

UNC-to-Texas transfer Alvin Jiang would have likely scored his first NCAA points this year – 25 points worth.

would have likely scored his first NCAA points this year – 25 points worth. It’s been distance swimmers who have really come from the unranked crew to score big so far: Notre Dame’s Zach Yeadon and Arizona’s Brooks Fail.

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2018 NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Ricardo Vargas Michigan 45 23 22 — 21 Caio Pumputis Georgia Tech 41 41 — 2 Evgenii Somov Louisville 27 12 15 — 9 Brandonn Almeida South Carolina 15 15 — Robert Glinta USC 14 14 — Hugo Gonzalez Auburn/Cal 7 7 redshirt — 35 Gabriel Fantoni Indiana 7 7 — 17 Daniel Sos Louisville 3 3 — Gus Borges Michigan 2 2 — 11 Bruno Blaskovic Indiana 1 1 — 38.5 Christian Ferraro Georgia Tech 1 1 — 4 Carter Swift Arizona State 0 12 Sam Tornqvist Virginia Tech 0 7 Valdas Abaliksta UNC 0 0.33

Indiana was set to get a huge boost from Bruno Blaskovic, projected for 38.5 points after scoring just 1 in his two previous seasons.

projected for 38.5 points after scoring just 1 in his two previous seasons. Cal’s Hugo Gonzalez had 35 psych sheet points, and still projected to have two years after this of eligibility remaining. He should rocket up this list later on, if he sticks around the NCAA.

Sophomores (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2018, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2022)

Rank Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points 1 Reece Whitley Cal 29 29 — 37 2 Drew Kibler Texas 25 25 — 36 3 Alexei Sancov USC 0 no invite — 6 4 Max McHugh Minnesota 33 33 — 36 5 Daniel Krueger Texas 15 15 — 22 6 Trey Freeman Florida 2 2 — redshirt 7 Cody Bybee Arizona State 0 no invite — 11 8 Patrick Callan Michigan 7 7 — 18.5 9 Jack Levant Stanford 0 — — 10 Daniel Roy Stanford 5 5 — 11 Kieran Smith Florida 25 25 — 47 12 Robert Finke Florida 5 5 — 39 13 Michael Brinegar Indiana 17 17 — redshirt 14 Matthew Willenbring Texas 0 0 — 16 15 Noah Henry Arizona State 0 no invite — no invite 16 Jason Park Texas 0 no invite — 17 Danny Kovac Missouri 0 0 — 17.5 18 Khalil Fonder Arizona State 0 no invite — no invite 19 Andrew Abruzzo Georgia 0 0 — 20 Mason Gonzalez Stanford 0 no invite — no invite HM Shaine Casas Texas A&M 10 10 — 57 HM Andrew Koustik Texas 0 0 — roster cap cut HM Zach Brown NC State 0 no invite — no invite HM Jack Dahlgren Missouri 0 0 — 11 HM Will Davis Florida 0 0 — HM Jack Franzman Indiana 0 no invite —

We had a spirited Whitley-vs-Kibler debate at #1… then last year, Max McHugh outscored them both. Seeds were almost identical between the three this year, and it looks like a rivalry that should continue into the future.

outscored them both. Seeds were almost identical between the three this year, and it looks like a rivalry that should continue into the future. Shaine Casas has obviously exploded. When we ranked this class as juniors, the 47.6 flyer didn’t even make our top 20. By the time our re-rank rolled around, Casas was an honorable mention with 47s in fly and back. It’s been a great year for Casas, who went 44.4/1:37.2 back and 45.2 fly this season, plus 1:39.9 in IM, almost 8 seconds faster than he was in high school.

has obviously exploded. When we ranked this class as juniors, the 47.6 flyer didn’t even make our top 20. By the time our re-rank rolled around, Casas was an honorable mention with 47s in fly and back. It’s been a great year for Casas, who went 44.4/1:37.2 back and 45.2 fly this season, plus 1:39.9 in IM, almost 8 seconds faster than he was in high school. #11 Kieran Smith was arguably the breakout swimmer of the year, and projected to lead almost all scorers in this class with 47 points this year. (One of my favorite comments on our rankings for this class, many years ago, said Smith was ranked at least 20 places higher than he should have been. Turns out, he might have been too low at #11).

was arguably the breakout swimmer of the year, and projected to lead almost all scorers in this class with 47 points this year. (One of my favorite comments on our rankings for this class, many years ago, said Smith was ranked at least 20 places higher than he should have been. Turns out, he might have been too low at #11). It also looked like a shot at redemption for #3 Alexei Sancov, who was set to score after missing NCAAs his freshman year. Focusing in on the 200-yard races has been a good switch for him.

who was set to score after missing NCAAs his freshman year. Focusing in on the 200-yard races has been a good switch for him. A couple key redshirts are going to extend the battle in this class: Florida’s Trey Freeman and Indiana’s Michael Brinegar.

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Zane Backes Indiana 14 14 — 16 Mikey Calvillo Indiana 7 7 — 7 Charlie Scheinfeld Texas 6 6 — Mitchell Whyte Louisville 6 6 — 28 Raunak Khosla Princeton 6 6 — 8 Casey Storch Virginia 4 4 — Braden Vines Texas — 34 Dillon Hillis Florida 15 Blake Manoff Virginia Tech 15 Chris Jhong Cal 6 Jason Mathews Ohio State 4 Will Chan Michigan 3 Christian Sztolcman Auburn 3 Alex Zettle Texas 2 Kyle Barone Georgia Tech 1 Michael Daly Penn State 1 Nicholas Perera Alabama 1

Unranked Braden Vines and Mitchell Whyte were both seeded to score top-level points. And a huge group of 11 new unranked sophomores were projected to score their first NCAA points this year.

International Recruits

Name College Team Total NCAA Points 2019 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Points 2021 NCAA Points 2022 NCAA Points 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points David Schlicht Arizona 22 22 redshirt Nyls Korstanje NC State 9 9 — 24 Kacper Stokowksi Florida/NC State 9 9 redshirt Antani Ivanov Virginia Tech 5 5 — 11 Victor Johansson USC 3 3 — 6 Umitcan Gures Harvard — 12 Lewis Burras South Carolina 7.5 Sem Andreis Ohio State 3 Marin Ercegovic Arizona 2

Two big Olympic gap years here who should come back and return a lot of points down the road – though that’s all in flux now with an Olympic postponement.

Freshmen (HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 2019, COLLEGE CLASS OF 2023)

Rank Name College Team 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Other 1 Brendan Burns Indiana 17.5 2 Jake Foster Texas 10 3 Jack Walker Virginia 7 4 Caspar Corbeau Texas 23 5 Jack Dolan Arizona State 3 6 Ross Dant NC State 14 7 Jack Wright Virginia no invite 8 Noah Bowers NC State no invite 9 Peter Larson Texas roster cap cut 10 Ethan Harder Texas roster cap cut 11 AJ Pouch Virginia Tech NCAA invite 12 Jason Louser Cal 11 13 Liam Bell Alabama 14 14 Hunter Tapp NC State no invite 15 Noah Henderson NC State no invite 16 Jonah Cooper Ohio State NCAA invite 17 Will Myhre Iowa no invite 18 Dillon Downing Georgia NCAA invite 19 Max Saunders USC no invite 20 Sean Conway Virginia no invite HM Cason Wilburn Notre Dame no invite HM Shane Blinkman Stanford no invite HM Luke Thornbrue Notre Dame no invite HM Zach Hils Georgia no invite HM River Wright Michigan no invite HM Derek Maas Alabama 7

Unranked Recruits

Name College Team 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Brooks Curry LSU 28 Jack Hoagland Notre Dame 28 Brennan Gravley Florida 5 Will Gallant Indiana 3 Harry Homans Georgia 1 Kevin Houseman Northwestern 0.33

International Recruits

International Name College Team 2020 NCAA Psych Sheet Points Andres Puente Texas A&M 9 Peter Varjasi Florida State 9 Federico Burdisso Northwestern 3

2020 NCAA PSYCH SHEET SCORING – INDIVIDUALS