IOC Expected To Unveil Dates For Postponed Games In April

Per The Japan Times, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will set the dates for the rescheduled Tokyo Games in about three weeks’ time. This is in line with the original four weeks that Thomas Bach requested to make a decision earlier this week, before his hand was forced by National Olympic Committees that began to unilaterally withdraw from the Games.

According to the report, the Games may be held during the spring months rather than the summer months. Should this happen, it would reduce athletes’ exposure to Tokyo’s blazing heat during the summer months.

Earlier this week, the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that is storming through causing many nations to go on lockdown and cancel major sporting events.

The President of the IOC, Thomas Bach, and Japan’s Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, reached the decision during a conference call Tuesday morning, declaring that a postponement rather than a cancellation was the best course of action.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday it was not realistic to postpone the Games by just a few months in the face of the fast-spreading virus, while a delay of two years would “make it seem like a different Games’ edition altogether.”

On Thursday, IOC President Thomas Bach held a conference call with the 28 international sports federations whose athletes are scheduled to partake in the Games.

Tokyo 2020 was originally scheduled to kick off on July 24 and stretch through August 9 of this year. Hosting the Games during these dates next year would coincide with the 2021 FINA World Championships (July 16-August 1), although that wouldn’t be the case in terms of the World University Games, set to begin on August 16, 2021, and come to a close on the 27th of that month in the Chinese province of Chengdu.