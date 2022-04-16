2021 Richmond Futures Champion Ava Sutphin Commits to Arizona Wildcats for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The University of Arizona has received a verbal commitment from distance free specialist Ava Sutphin for its class of 2027. Sutphin swims year-round for the Anderson Barracudas/ME Lyons YMCA. She is a junior at Turpin High School.

I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Arizona!! I would like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for their constant support and encouragement throughout this journey. I would also like to thank the Arizona swim team and staff for creating such a welcoming environment and an amazing team atmosphere. I am so grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to be a part of the wildcat family!! #beardown

Last summer, Sutphin competed at the 2021 Futures Championship meet in Richmond, swimming the 400, 800, and 1500 free. She went personal best times in the 800 and 1500 and she finished in the top eight in each race. Sutphin touched 7th in the 800 free with a time of 9:03.43 and she took home gold in the 1500 in a winning time of 17:09.29.

Sutphin made it back in the C-final of the 400-meter free. She was 20th in finals, going a 4:28.07. In addition, she led off the ME Lyons YMCA’s 800 free relay, splitting a personal best 200 free time of 2:07.68.

She is a 2022 Summer and Winter Junior Nationals qualifier. She competed at Junior Championships East in December of 2021. The freestyler swam the 200, 500, and 1650 free, claiming personal best times in each race. Additionally, her first 1000 split from her 1650 was a best time. Sutphin touched 11th in the 1650 free, clocking in at 16:45.72.

She has seen similar success at the high school level. Last month, the Turpin High School junior was the bronze medalist in the 500 free at the Ohio DI State Championship. She went a personal best time of 4:51.87 in prelims, before touching third at night (4:53.12). She also swam in the A-final of the 200 free, finishing 8th in a time of 1:52.18. Her best time came from prelims, where she went 1:51.09.

Top SCY Times:

500 free – 4:51.87

1000 free – 9:55.62

1650 free – 16:40.33

Sutphin will be joining the Arizona Wildcats beginning in the 2023-24 season. Her times will make her a top distance swimmer for the team. During the 2021-22 season, Sutphin would have been Arizona’s second-fastest swimmer in the 1650 and the top competitor in the 1000.

Her best time of 16:40.33 in the 1650 would have placed 11th at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships.

Sutphin will be a member of the University of Arizona’s class of 2027.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.