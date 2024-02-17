United States And China Have 7 Golds Each Through Day 7 In Doha

2024 WORLD AQUATIC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States earned its 7th gold of the meet as Claire Curzan won gold in the 200 backstroke. Curzan notably swept the backstroke events in Doha as she won the 200 backstroke tonight in a personal best time of a 2:05.77.

China also picked up its 7th gold as they won the mixed’s 4×100 free relay to close the night, finishing ahead of Australia and the US.

Four countries won their first medals of the meet tonight. France won silver in the women’s 50 fly, Egypt won bronze in the women’s 50 fly, Ukraine won gold in the men’s 50 free, and Poland won bronze in the men’s 100 butterfly.

Also notably winning gold tonight was Diogo Ribeiro of Portugal. Earlier in the meet, Ribeiro won Portugal’s first ever World Championship gold as he won the 50 fly.