U.S. Open Qualifier Annika Finzen Commits to Auburn for 2024-25

Annika Finzen from Overland Park, Kansas, has committed to swim and study at Auburn University. She will begin in the fall of 2024. She wrote on social media:

“I’m excited to share that I am verbally committing to Auburn University to continue my athletic and academic career. Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way to get me where I am today. War Eagle 🦅”

Finzen is a senior at Blue Valley West High School, where she is a 6-time Kansas High School state champion in individual events. She won the 200 IM (2:00.93) and 100 breast (1:01.37) at the 2023 KSHSAA High School 6A State Championships, going a best times in both events. She also clocked a PB in the 50 back (25.59) leading off the relay. In 2022, she won the 100 back (55.16) and 100 fly (54.36) at States. Those were big improvements from her freshman-year titles, when she won the back in 56.00 and the fly in 55.78.

Finzen does her year-round swimming with Kansas City Blazers. She had a big meet at Columbia Sectionals in March, winning the 50 breast and 100 breast and finishing 2nd in the 200 fly, 3rd in the 100 fly, 4th in the 200 back, and 5th in the 100 back. She left the meet with new times in the 50/100 breast and 100/200 fly.

This summer, she swam the 100/200 back at San Antonio Futures and the 100 breast/100 fly at Summer Junior Nationals.

Best SCY times:

100 back – 54.56

200 back – 1:58.28

100 breast – 1:01.37

200 IM – 2:00.93

100 fly – 54.25

200 fly – 2:02.01

Finzen will join Audrey Crawford, Amie Perna, Audrey Olen, Avery Mehok, Bella Ekk, Carly Bixby, Georgia Colborn, Izzy Iwasyk, and Olivia Stewart in the Auburn class of 2028.

