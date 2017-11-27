Two-sport Athlete Annalane Lee Commits to Swim for Birmingham Southern

Annalane Lee, who within the last ten days qualified for the respective Alabama State Meets in both cross country and swimming, will head to Birmingham Southern College next fall to swim as a member of the class of 2022. She wrote on social media:

“I’m so excited and proud to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Birmingham Southern College!!! I can’t wait to further my education and continue to pursue my passion for swimming at such an amazing place! Thank you SO much to my coaches, family, friends, and everyone who has supported me!! Go Panthers!!🐾💛🖤 #BSCswim #BSC #classof22”

Lee is currently a senior at Gulf Shores High School in Gulf Shores, Alabama. She moved with her family to Orange Beach, Alabama this summer, having spent the first three years of her high school career in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at St. Joseph’s Academy. Lee pulled off an impressive double this month, competing on the GSHS cross country and swim teams, and making the state tournaments for both sports. She ran in the 2017 AHSAA 6A Cross Country Championships on November 11th, then competed in the Sectional Swim Meet on November 17-18. Lee qualified for the Alabama State Swimming and Diving Championships which will take place December 1-2.

Sectionals=done —�—�-> now to STATE!!! So proud of all my dolphins!!! #statebound #giddy #dolphinproud A post shared by Annalane Lee (@annalanelee) on Nov 18, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

well XC, it has been a long and great RUN 😉 I am so blessed I had the opportunity to finish my XC running career at the Alabama High School State meet! Thank you to everyone who has supported throughout the years and to all my teammates 💙 XC has taught me many life lessons I will never forget! geaux dolphins and fear the ‘phin!!! A post shared by Annalane Lee (@annalanelee) on Nov 11, 2017 at 8:54am PST

Lee swam for Crawfish Aquatics while in Baton Rouge, and is now training with Gulf Shores Swim Team (although she has yet to compete in a meet with her new club team). Her top events are free and back, and her best times are:

200 back – 2:10.42

100 back – 1:01.69

500 free – 5:18.76

200 free – 1:58.74

100 free – 54.67

50 free – 25.06

