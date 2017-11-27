Mireia Belmonte Leads 10-Member Spanish Squad For Copenhagen

Now that the Spanish Short Course Winter Championships have concluded in Barcelona, the Spanish Swimming Federation (RFEN) has announced its 10-strong roster of athletes for this December’s European Short Course Championships.

Leading the squad of 8 women and 2 men is Olympic champion in the women’s 200m butterfly Mireia Belmonte, a powerhouse when it comes to short course swimming. The 27-year-old claimed 4 individual golds at the 2013 edition of the European Short Course Championships, topping the podium across the 400m and 800m freestyle races, along with the 400m IM and 200m butterfly.

Belmonte also cleaned up the next year in Doha at the 2014 Short Course World Championships, taking golds across each of the aforementioned events as well.

Nursing a shoulder injury which rendered her out of the 2015 competitions, Belmonte is looking to make her mark once again in the short course pool in Copenhagen.

Joining her on the women’s squad will be Evelyn Álvarez (CN Terrassa), Águeda B. Cons (CN Galaico), Melani Costa (CN Terrassa), Marina García (CN Sabadell), Lidón Muñoz (CN Sant Andreu), Jessica Vall (CN Sant Andreu) and Africa Zamorano (CN Sant Andreu).

The men’s roster includes just Joan Lluís Pons (CN Palma) and Marc Sánchez (CN Sabadell). Of note, Hugo González is unable to compete due to NCAA commitments at Auburn University, while César Castro and Marcos Gil are not competing in Copenhagen due to injuries.

The Spanish staff includes the following:

Albert Tubella (Technical Director RFEN), Frederic Vergnoux (Head Coach RFEN), José A. del Castillo (Coach RFEN), Jordi Jou (Coach CN Sant Andreu), José Daguerre (Doctor RFEN), Raúl Moreno (Physiotherapist), Andreu Roig (Biomecánico CAR Sant Cugat) and Mª Paz Belenguer (Arbitrator CNA).