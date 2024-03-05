Two New Names Added To Italian Olympic Roster Through Day One Of Trials

2024 ITALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

Day one of the 2024 Italian Olympic Trials was relatively successful with two more names being added to the list of already-qualified swimmers from November’s Absolute Italian Championships and this year’s World Championships.

For the women’s 100m breaststroke, Lisa Angiolini clocked a winning time of 1:06.00 to comfortably clear the Paris 2024 qualification time of 1:06.39 set by the Italian Swimming Federation.

She now joins Benedetta Pilato in representing Italy in the event after Pilato already qualified via her 1:05.80 from November.

28-year-old Angiolini chose the right time to rise to the occasion, as her performance this evening matched her best ever. She initially clocked 1:06.00 in the prelims of the 2022 European Championships but her fastest since checked in at 1:06.18 from last year.

Leonardo Deplano marked the second qualifier this evening in Riccione, with the 24-year-old making it happen in the men’s 50m free.

With the way the Italian Swimming Federation has prioritized its meets, Deplano’s Olympic qualification actually didn’t so much as happen from tonight’s swim itself but was a result of no one here beating what the 24-year-old produced at this year’s World Championships.

In Doha, it was Lorenzo Zazzeri who represented the highest finishing Italian grabbing 9th place in a Paris-worthy mark of 21.80. Deplano was right behind in 21.81 as the 10th-place athlete.

With Deplano winning the event tonight with no one beating his 21.81, that Doha result now adds his name to the roster for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

New Names Added to Italian Olympic Roster Through Day 1 Of Trials

Lisa Angiolini – women’s 100m breast (1:06.00)

– women’s 100m breast (1:06.00) Leonardo Deplano – men’s 50m free from Doha (21.81)

Italian Athletes Qualified for Paris 2024 Through Italian Championships & World Championships