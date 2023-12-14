Turkish Age Group Record-holder Tuncer Berk Erturk Verbals to Georgia Tech for 2025-26

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tuncer Berk Ertürk from Ankara, Turkey, has announced his verbal commitment to the Georgia Institute of Technology for the 2025-26 school year and beyond.

“I am happy to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Georgia Tech! I’d like to thank all of the coaches, team mates, friends, and family that have helped me to reach this point for their endless support! I would also like to thank the Georgia Tech coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. Can’t wait to be a Yellow Jacket. STİNG EM !!! 🐝🐝🐝”

Erturk trains under Volkan Burak Tuncil at Galatasaray Spor Kulubu. He is a Turkish National Age Group record-holder for 13-14-15-16-17-18 years categories. He specializes in the 200 fly, the event he won at the 2023 European Youth Olympic Festival, with a PB of 1:58.62, and in which he scored in 5th place at 2023 European Junior Championships (1:59.85).

At the EYOF, he also competed in the 100 fly (9th in prelims, 55.94) and 400 IM (2nd place in finals, PB of 4:24.94). At Euro Juniors, he added a PB in the 200 free (1:50.41), leading off Turkey’s bronze medal-winning 800 free relay. He swam the 200 fly and 200 free at World Junior Championships in September but did not advance out of heats.

Best LCM times:

200 fly – 1:58.62 (1:44.34)

100 fly – 55.85 (49.05)

400 IM – 4:24.94 (3:52.91)

200 free – 1:50.41 (1:36.58)

400 free – 3:58.70 (4:27.45)

Erturk’s converted 200 fly time would have scored in the A final at last year’s ACC Championships. He would have been the Yellow Jackets’ fastest 200 flyer by 1.1 seconds.

