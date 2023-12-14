2023 Minnesota LC Invitational Live Recap

2023 Minnesota LC Invitational
- December 3rd, 2023
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Long Course (50 meters)
- Full Results
Following the recent 2023 Minnesota Invitational, many swimmers also participated in a long course time trial meet. The meet occurred the day after the final day of the four day short course invite.
Among the highlights was a new personal best for Arizona sophomore swimmer Ralph Daleiden in the 100 free, where he finished in 48.63. That shaved .14 seconds off his time from this summer’s World Championships, where he swam 48.77 to tie for 26th place. Harvard’s Marcus Holmquist also got a new best with a swim of 49.72.
Daleiden also raced 22.37 in the men’s 50 free. His long course swims built off best times of 19.53, 42.00, and 1:32.43 in the yards freestyle races earlier in the weekend.
ACC men’s swimmer of the week Max Matteazzi set a new best time of 2:00.55 in the 200 IM. This comes off a strong weekend for the Pitt swimmer, as he also got a personal best and 1st place finish in the 200 yard breast with a time of 1:55.89.
ACC women’s swimmer of the week Sophie Yendell was also only .37 above her best time to win the 100 fly heat with a time of 1:00.76. The swim capped off a strong weekend for the swimmer, as the Pitt swimmer won the 50 free with the time of 22.03, and also broke her own school record with her finishing second place in the 100 fly (52.08).
Other Highlight results from the time trials:
- The men’s 100 fly saw best times from Arizona’s Haakon Naughton, who dropped his time from 53.91 to 53.85, and Minnesota’s Davide Maria Harabagiu who won in 53.53.
- Arizona’s Kelsey Wasikowski also had a best swim with her time of 1:10.92 in the 100 Breast, as well as Eleni Gewalt with a time of 1:12.55.
- Pitt’s Krzysztof Radziszewski also had a best with his time of 56.75 in the 100m back.
- Arizona also had Julia Urbanowski improve on her best time in the 100 free by .48 (57.79).
- Arizona’s Julia Wozniak went a new personal best 25.99 in the 50 free, just .3 away from a Trials cut.