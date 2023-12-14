2023 Minnesota LC Invitational Live Recap

2023 Minnesota LC Invitational

December 3rd, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Long Course (50 meters)

Full Results

Following the recent 2023 Minnesota Invitational, many swimmers also participated in a long course time trial meet. The meet occurred the day after the final day of the four day short course invite.

Among the highlights was a new personal best for Arizona sophomore swimmer Ralph Daleiden in the 100 free, where he finished in 48.63. That shaved .14 seconds off his time from this summer’s World Championships, where he swam 48.77 to tie for 26th place. Harvard’s Marcus Holmquist also got a new best with a swim of 49.72.

Daleiden also raced 22.37 in the men’s 50 free. His long course swims built off best times of 19.53, 42.00, and 1:32.43 in the yards freestyle races earlier in the weekend.

ACC men’s swimmer of the week Max Matteazzi set a new best time of 2:00.55 in the 200 IM. This comes off a strong weekend for the Pitt swimmer, as he also got a personal best and 1st place finish in the 200 yard breast with a time of 1:55.89.

ACC women’s swimmer of the week Sophie Yendell was also only .37 above her best time to win the 100 fly heat with a time of 1:00.76. The swim capped off a strong weekend for the swimmer, as the Pitt swimmer won the 50 free with the time of 22.03, and also broke her own school record with her finishing second place in the 100 fly (52.08).

Other Highlight results from the time trials: