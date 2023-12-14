“Best of the Rest” Butterflyer Ella Detter (2025) Makes Verbal Pledge to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Los Altos, California’s Ella Detter has elected to remain close to home in order to swim and study at Stanford University in the class of 2029. She wrote on social media:

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Stanford University! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me throughout this process! I am so grateful to Coach Greg and Coach Katie for giving me this amazing opportunity. I cannot wait to be a part of this incredible team!❤️🌲”

Detter is a junior at Castilleja School, where she and her older sister, Olivia Detter (Northwestern ’28 commit) swim on the high school team. They also swim for Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics.

We ranked Ella among the “Best of the Rest” butterflyers on the Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2025.

Detter was runner-up in the 100 fly (54.04) and placed 3rd in the 200 free (1:50.80) at the Central Coast Section Championships last May, as a sophomore. She went on to the California State Meet and finished 4th in the 100 fly (54.18) and 15th in the 200 free (1:51.44).

Most of her best times come from Far Westerns last spring, where she won the 100 fly (53.61), was runner-up in the 200 fly (2:00.26), and also earned best times in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 200 IM.

In June and July, she clocked lifetime bests in the LCM 100/200 fly (1:00.82/2:18.26) at Superleague Finals, and in the 50/100/200 free, 50 back, and 50 fly at George Haines Invitational in Santa Clara. She competed at Summer Junior Nationals in the 100/200 fly and was a B finalist in the 100 fly.

Most recently, she swam the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM at Winter Juniors – West.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 53.61

200 fly – 2:00.26

50 free – 23.56

100 free – 51.47

200 IM – 2:07.64

Detter will join the Cardinal in the fall of 2025 with #6 Addie Robillard, #12 Alana Berlin, #18 Annam Olasewere, and Ella Jablonski.

