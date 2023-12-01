No. 12 Recruit Alana Berlin (’25) Commits to Stanford, Gives Cardinal 3rd Top-20 Recruit

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Versatile Wisconsin native Alana Berlin, the No. 12 recruit in SwimSwam’s way-too-early women’s class of 2025 rankings, committed to Stanford on Sunday, giving the Cardinal their third top-20 recruit in the class.

Berlin, who trains with the Schroeder YMCA Swim Team, owns the second-fastest 100-yard backstroke time in her class at 52.31 behind No. 2 recruit Teagan O’Dell. That would have put her under the NCAA cutline last season in one of the most competitive events in college swimming — as a high school sophomore.

Berlin also clocked a 52.58 100 butterfly, 1:02.23 100 breaststroke, and 49.80 freestyle split on Schroeder YMCA’s 400 free relay at the same YMCA Nationals meet in April where she posted her 52.31 100 back, giving her a solid foundation to develop as an IMer if she chooses that route. Her best 200 IM time is 2:01.26 from last December while her best 400 IM time is 4:28.90 from March.

Berlin has also logged several 23-point 50 fly splits on various 200 medley relays, including a 23.27 that is faster than five of the top 16 teams split at NCAAs last season.

Best SCY Times

100 back – 52.31

100 fly – 52.58

50 free – 23.04

100 free – 50.69

200 IM – 2:01.26

At last season’s Pac-12 Championships, Berlin’s best times would have placed her 5th in the 100 back, 7th in the 100 fly, and 21st in the 200 IM. Stanford currently boasts an up-and-coming IM group led by freshmen Lucy Bell (4:03.25 400 IM, No. 2 in NCAA) and Caroline Bricker (4:03.49 400 IM, No. 4 in NCAA).

Greg Meehan, now in his 12th year leading the Cardinal, is putting together a strong women’s class of 2025 so far along with associate head coach Katie Robinson, the former head coach at Northwestern. They already have verbal commitments from three top-20 recruits — No. 6 Addie Robillard (breaststroke), Berlin and No. 18 Annam Olasewere (sprint freestyle) along with honorable mention Ella Jablonski (butterfly/backstroke) tied for the second-most in the class with Florida behind Cal. The rival Bears have secured commitments from five of the top 13 recruits in the women’s class of 2025, including all of the top three.

By the time Berlin arrives at Stanford, the Cardinal will no longer compete in the Pac-12. Stanford, Cal, and SMU are set to join the ACC in 2024, which should make for an epic conference championship meet with fellow swimming powerhouses Virginia and NC State.

