Justin Ress Scratches 100 Back ‘A’ Final On Day 3 of U.S. Open, Andrew Drops 100 Fly

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Justin Ress was the lone swimmer to scratch out of an ‘A’ final on Friday at the U.S. Open, dropping out of the men’s 100 backstroke after clocking the sixth-fastest time in this morning’s prelims in 54.49.

The withdrawal from Ress bumps South Carolina junior Michael Laitarovsky (54.81) up into the championship final, while Virginia Tech junior Nico Garcia (55.73) is elevated into the consolation final.

Ress is coming off a 19th-place finish in the 50 free on Thursday, recording a time of 22.48 during last night session’s to touch third in the ‘C’ final.

The 26-year-old Mission Viejo pro has no other events on his schedule this evening, but does hold an entry in the 100 free on Saturday.

There were a number of ‘B’ final scratches from the session, including Michael Andrew dropping out of the men’s 100 fly as he puts his focus on the 100 breast. The top seed in the 100 breast, Andrew was 14th in the 100 fly this morning in a time of 52.99.

Other notable scratches out of consolation finals include David Johnston in the men’s 400 IM, Ella Jansen in the women’s 200 free and Ayla Spitz in the women’s 100 back.

Jansen is dropping the 200 free to key in on the 400 IM, where she’s the #5 seed in the ‘A’ final, while Spitz withdraws from the 100 back to focus on the 200 free, where she’ll swim out of Lane 1 in the ‘B’ final.

Johnston has nothing on the schedule tonight but is entered in the 1500 free tomorrow.

ALL DAY 3 FINALS SCRATCHES

Women’s 400 IM

Men’s 400 IM

Women’s 100 Fly

None

Men’s 100 Fly

Women’s 200 Free

Men’s 200 Free

Women’s 100 Breast

Men’s 100 Breast

Women’s 100 Back

Men’s 100 Back