Addie Robillard, #6 in the Class of 2025, Makes Verbal Commitment to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Addie Robillard from Mason, Ohio, has announced her verbal commitment to Stanford University’s class of 2029. She wrote on social media:

“I am honored and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to attend Stanford University! I want to thank my family, my teammates, and all of my coaches at the Manta Rays for supporting me on this journey! I also want to thank Coach Greg and Coach Katie for giving me this incredible opportunity, I cannot wait to be on the farm!!”

Robillard swims for Saint Ursula High School and the club team Mason Manta Rays. She is the #6 recruit on our Way Too Early list of top-20 girls from the high school class of 2025 and leads the class by a good margin in the 200 breast.

As a sophomore at the 2023 OHSAA Division I State Championships, she won the 100 breast (1:00.31) and 200 IM (2:00.05), swam breast (28.17) on the runner-up medley relay, and anchored the 4th-place 400 free relay (50.73). Her IM time was a lifetime best, while she was just off her PB in the 100 breast, set two months earlier at Winter Juniors East. There, she swam the 500 free, 100/200 breast, and 200/400 IM. She placed 3rd in the 100 breast (1:00.07), 3rd in the 200 breast (2:08.40), 19th in the 200 IM (2:00.77), and 10th in the 400 IM (4:13.55). Those 100/200 breast and 400 IM times are still her best. In March, she competed at the Ohio Spring Senior Invitational and came away with new PBs in the 50/100/200/500 free, 200 back, and 200 fly.

Robillard had a successful long-course season, beginning with PBs in the 200 IM (2:19.18), 50 breast, and 50 fly at PSS Knoxville, and culminating with 2024 Olympic Team Trials cuts in the 100 breast (1:08.79) and 200 breast (2:27.50) at Summer Nationals and Summer Juniors, respectively. She won the 200 breast at Summer Juniors and placed 4th in the 100 breast.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:08.40 (best in class)

100 breast – 1:00.07

400 IM – 4:13.55

200 IM – 2:00.05

200 free – 1:49.48

100 free – 51.71

50 free – 23.72

Robillard will join the Cardinal with #18 Annam Olasewere and “Honorable Mention” Ella Jablonski. She is already within a tenth of scoring in the 200 breast at NCAAs, and she’s not far off in the 100 breast (.9 second) and 400 IM (4 seconds), with 2 more years left to improve.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.