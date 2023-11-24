Distance Specialist Paige Reilly To Stay In-State With Denver (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Paige Reilly has announced her commitment to further her education and swimming career at the University of Denver next fall. Reilly’s decision keeps her close to home, as she currently attends George Washington High School in Denver.

“I chose the University of Denver because I thrive on close relationships and a well-rounded education. I’m confident that with the smaller class sizes, I’ll have the chance to build stronger relationships with my professors and classmates. I am hoping the smaller campus and tight-knit swim team with amazing coaches will help me to reach both my academic and athletic goals.”

Reilly, who trains year-round with Mission Aurora Colorado Swimming, primarily focuses on mid-distance to distance freestyle events. She wrapped up her long course season this summer at the Futures Championships in San Antonio, where she recorded her top finish in the 1500m at 9th (16:36.22). She established new personal bests in both the 400m and 800m free, hitting times of 4:32.28 and 9:22.68, respectively.

More recently, Reilly set a handful of personal best times in short course at the TOPS Denver Invitational. Among her top swims was the 500 freestyle, where she logged an altitude-adjusted best time of 5:00.16. She also took 1st in the 1650 (17:23.30), 4th in the 200 fly (2:12.78), and 10th in the 200 free (1:53.40).

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:52.20 (altitude-adjusted)

500 free – 5:00.16 (altitude-adjusted)

1000 free – 10:23.75

1650 free – 17:09.53

Under the direction of head coach Alicia Hicken-Franklin, the Denver women secured their tenth-straight Summit League title this past February. Reilly is in a strong position to make an immediate impact for Denver at the conference level, as her best time in the 1650 would have placed 4th at this year’s meet.

The 1650 was a strong event for Denver last season, as Nika Spehar and Angie Lindsay swept the top two spots with times of 16:47.97 and 17:02.82, respectively. Spehar is currently the fastest so far this season in the 1000 (10:33.07), while Daniela Alfaro is just behind her at 10:39.48.

Joining Reilly in Denver’s incoming class next fall is Tessa Lindstrom, Angie Wyand, Beril Ozturk, Maria Delmonte, and Izzy Burton.

