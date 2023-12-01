2023 U.S. Open Night 2 Photo Vault

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
- Finals: 6 PM (ET)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream Info
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap
- Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet
Night 2 of the U.S. Open Championships saw some exciting racing, here are the best images from the night!
For any image inquiries, please email [email protected].