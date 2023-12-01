Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 U.S. Open Night 2 Photo Vault

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 2 of the U.S. Open Championships saw some exciting racing, here are the best images from the night!

Luka Mijatovic (photo: Jack Spitser)

Hubert Kos (photo: Jack Spitser)

Anastasia Gorbenko (photo: Jack Spitser)

Abbey Weitzeil (photo: Jack Spitser)

For any image inquiries, please email [email protected].

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser

Jack Spitser is a San Diego based photographer and entrepreneur who swam for UC San Diego under Olympic coach David Marsh and current coach Marko Djordjevic. He graduated in 2020, and ended his collegiate swimming career at the NCAA D2 Championships in March. Working for years as both a businessman …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!