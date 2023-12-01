Kate Douglass Breaks Down Back-to-Back US Open Champ Records

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic medalist Kate Douglass not only backed up her 200 IM world title last night in Greensboro by setting a new championship record in the event (2:08.46) but then backed THAT up by winning the 50 free just minutes later, setting a 2nd championship record in the process (24.38). Douglass explains her mentality heading into each race.

CanuckSwimFan
38 minutes ago

hey Swim Swam writers and /or headline writers, curious as to why you seem to use the term ‘breaks down’ instead of ‘discusses’ (or some other words/ phrase). If nothing else I’d say this phrase gets over used in your headlines… perhaps among competing similar phases (& maybe even better!) this gets you more clicks.. .. I await the down votes.

