Kate Douglass Breaks Down Back-to-Back US Open Champ Records

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
- Finals: 6 PM (ET)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream Info
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Finals Live Recap
Olympic medalist Kate Douglass not only backed up her 200 IM world title last night in Greensboro by setting a new championship record in the event (2:08.46) but then backed THAT up by winning the 50 free just minutes later, setting a 2nd championship record in the process (24.38). Douglass explains her mentality heading into each race.
hey Swim Swam writers and /or headline writers, curious as to why you seem to use the term ‘breaks down’ instead of ‘discusses’ (or some other words/ phrase). If nothing else I’d say this phrase gets over used in your headlines… perhaps among competing similar phases (& maybe even better!) this gets you more clicks.. .. I await the down votes.