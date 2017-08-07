Try To Dance Along With ‘Tokyo Gorin 2020’

Celebrating peace and happiness, Tokyo 2020 organizers have released a new promotional music video entitled ‘Tokyo Gorin 2020′. Described as a revamped traditional summer dance, the video spans generations and locations within the host nation, complete with the Games logo emblazoned on the dancers’ kimonos as they lead the audience through the ‘how-to’ dance moves.

Says Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori, “We have produced these in the hope that many people all over the country will wear the Tokyo 2020 summer festival costumes and dance to the song. The common theme of these engagement initiatives this summer is Happy and Peace.

“Through this, we are expressing the wish that many people, old and young, men and women, will dance and feel happy when the Tokyo Gorin Ondo 2020 song is played. We hope that people around the world can thus have a glimpse of Japanese culture.”