2x NAIA National Champ Magnus Andersen Transferring to East Carolina

Magnus Stenild Andersen has announced his commitment to transfer to East Carolina University after having spent his freshman year at NAIA champions, Olivet Nazarene University.

“I’m really happy to announce that I will be transferring to East Carolina University in the fall. I have learnt a lot in my freshman year and improved my swimming as a Tiger. Now I look forward to continuing my career as a Pirate and to competing with a DI team. I really like the team chemistry, coaches, and academic support available. Go Pirates.”

Andersen hails from Roskilde, Denmark, where he attended Roskilde Handelsskole. His freshman season at Olivet Nazarene University culminated in two individual titles at the 2017 NAIA National Championships, where the Tigers won the team title for the second consecutive year. Andersen won the 200 IM in 1:48.11 and the 200 back in 1:46.94. He was also fourth in the 100 fly (49.26), and contributed to ONU’s national-champion 200 free relay, as well as the 400 free relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.

Top LCM times:

50 back – 27.41

100 back – 59.63

200 back – 2:07.07

50 fly – 24.55

100 fly – 57.21

200 IM – 2:07.48

400 IM – 4:34.20

Andersen will enter East Carolina with incoming freshmen Ben Barden, Gavin Erdmann, and Gustavo Santos.

