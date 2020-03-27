TritonWear Analysis: Exploring Freestyle Stroke Rate & DPS Across Age Groups

Previously in the TritonWear Analysis series:

Earlier, TritonWear asked: “What is the relationship between stroke rate and distance per stroke in freestyle swimming speed?”

Stroke Rate was measured in “strokes per second (where 1 arm cycle is 2 strokes in freestyle)” and “averaged over all but the first stroke of the length.”

Stroke Length or Distance per Stroke (DPS) was measured in “meters per stroke” and calculated as “the distance swum overwater (from the breakout to the end of the pool) divided by the number of strokes.”

The conclusion was that “there is a preference for increasing stroke rate rather than DPS.” That is, when swimming freestyle, swimmers generally increase their stroke rate more than their DPS in order to go faster. This result was particularly evident in short course pools where turns and underwaters reduce arm fatigue, allowing swimmers to maintain higher stroke rates.

Presently in the TritonWear Analysis series:

In today’s edition, TritonWear asks: Is the observation that swimmers tend to increase stroke rate more than DPS to swim freestyle faster visible across age groups?

In other words, as swimmers grow older and generally become speedier, do they continue to favour upping their stroke rate (as opposed to increasing their DPS) when trying to improve their freestyle swimming speed?

To address this question, the TritonWear team turned their attention to freestyle swimming in 25m pools. They used data from 946 male swimmers and 1031 female swimmers, who ranged from 10–25 years old, to learn more about stroke patterns for different age groups.

Findings:

Interestingly, TritonWear learned that “young swimmers” (approximately 10–20 years for female swimmers, and 10–22 for male swimmers) generally did not increase their stroke rate to swim faster in freestyle.

In fact, female swimmers tended to decrease their stroke rate until approximately age 19-20, at which point they began increasing their stroke rate to swim faster. By age 20, female swimmers showed a decrease of 11 strokes per minute compared to age 10.

Meanwhile, male swimmers tended to start off with a higher stroke rate and then drop their stroke rate faster than female swimmers. Male swimmers showed a decrease in stroke rate until approximately age 22.5, at which point they began increasing their stroke rates to swim faster. By age 22, male swimmers showed a 23% decrease in stroke rate from age 10 (see graphs below).

Note: In the graphs below, every point in the plot represents the “typical” (median) metric value when “binning” (grouping) swimmers in half-year increments.

Same graph, but showing fitted trend lines for both women and men:

Follow-Up Inquiry:

Following these findings, TritonWear suspected that if younger swimmers (approximately 10–20 for females and 10–22 for males) are dropping their stroke rate to swim faster (in freestyle), then they must be increasing their DPS. After analyzing the data, this suspicion was confirmed; young swimmers were indeed increasing their DPS as they were decreasing their stroke rate (see graphs below).

Now, one might wonder whether physical growth is a key factor in this noticeable DPS improvement. After all, young swimmers are not only becoming older and faster—but also taller. Given TritonWear’s findings, and the known physical growth differences between girls and boys (generally, boys start shorter than girls at age 10 and then grow taller than girls by age 17 while continuing to grow for longer), there is a strong case for growth playing an important role in this analysis.

So, TritonWear decided to ask a new question: During their teenage years, are swimmers only getting faster because they are growing and thus able to pull longer strokes with longer arms?

To tackle this new question, TritonWear used the World Health Organization’s median height data (available for ages 10–19) to reframe DPS as the percentage of a swimmer’s body height pulled per stroke.

Follow-Up Findings:

Ultimately, TritonWear discovered that physical growth alone is not responsible for improved DPS in young swimmers (ages 10-19); even when height is factored in, swimmers continue to increase their stroke length.

Female swimmers increase their stroke length from 56% of their body height at age 10 to 79% by age 19. Meanwhile, male swimmers increase their stroke length from 60% of their body height at age 10 to 72% by age 19 (see graph below).

Conclusions:

For younger swimmers (approximately 10–20 for females and 10–22 for males), the main factor that improves freestyle swimming speed is increased DPS. One logical explanation for this finding is that young swimmers are continuing to grow, enhance their technique, and learn how to hold water more efficiently.

So, it makes sense that teenage swimmers will probably experience a decrease in their stroke rate as they grow. In the meantime, these young swimmers would benefit from continuing to work on improving their DPS. It is also useful to pay attention to DPS as a percentage of body height, which should gradually increase (especially among female swimmers).

Once swimmers have grown older (approximately 20+ for women and 22+ for men), increasing DPS continues to be helpful, but now they will be relying more on increasing their stroke rate to go faster as well.

Tritonwear is a SwimSwam partner.