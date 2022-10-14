Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

FINA To Allow Wearable Technology in Races Starting Jan 1st 2023

Last week’s FINA Technical Congress saw the passing of a proposed change to rule SW 10.8. As of Jan. 01, 2023:

“The use of technology and automated data collection devices is permissible for the sole purpose of collecting data. Automated devices shall not be utilized to transmit data, sounds, or signals to the swimmer and may not be used to aid their speed.”

This means wearable technology to collect data for research, education, and entertainment is legal. However, that data cannot be used in real-time – in swimming races – to aid a swimmer’s speed.

The impact of this FINA rule change will impact the sport for a generation. I think we will all look back at this moment in history, noting it as pivotal turning point.

One of the few companies in a position to maximize this new FINA ruling is technology company and behemoth TritonWear. Today we have Tristan Lehari, CEO of TritonWear, to help us fully understand what this FINA rule change means to our sport.

SwimSwam has been a TritonWear partner since 2014. The partnership for us is two-fold. TritonWear supports our news division, and TritonWear supports our continuing education in data collection for training and performance purposes.

Horninco
20 minutes ago

So they can write this clearly but not the backstroke finish rule

Got it

Sun Yangs Hammer
26 minutes ago

What about my wearable outboard motor?

