Webinar Replay: How to Become SSDC with SURGE Strength

SURGE Strength hosted a free dryland webinar about how to Become Dryland Certified with SURGE Strength. Open Enrollment to Become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC) only happens a few times a year. And next week is your last chance in 2022.

Here’s the full replay of the webinar. Don’t miss this chance to raise the standard of your dryland training!

WHO SHOULD BECOME DRYLAND CERTIFIED WITH SURGE STRENGTH?

SWIMMERS:

Those swimmers that are self-coaching themselves, especially when it comes to dryland training will benefit from attending this webinar. Swimmers will learn about SURGE Strength’s approach to dryland training. Discover how Becoming SSDC can benefit you as a masters swimmer.

COACHES:

All things considered as a coach one of your top priorities should be ensuring the health and safety of your swimmers. Dryland can be where many swimmers experience injuries. But if you know how to structure your dryland program you can greatly reduce the chances of that happening. If you want to learn how SURGE Strength approaches dryland training to reduce injuries but have results relate to swimming this is a must attend webinar. Learn about Becoming SSDC because your last chance of 2022 is coming soon with our last Open Enrollment to Become SSDC this year.

PARENTS:

If you are a parent that is involved in coaching your swimmers or helping out with dryland for your swimmer’s team, you will benefit from attending this webinar. You’ll learn about SURGE Strength’s long term developmental approach to dryland and that ultimately leads to faster swimming. Becoming SSDC can empower you to help your swimmer and others on the team too!

WHEN IS THE CHANCE TO BECOME DRYLAND CERTIFIED WITH SURGE STRENGTH?

MONDAY, OCT 17th THROUGH THURSDAY, OCT 20TH

This is the last Open Enrollment opportunity to Become SSDC in 2022. Don’t miss it and join swim coaches from all over the world that are Becoming SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC). When you enroll to Become SSDC you’ll see the reasons why so many coaches are Becoming SSDC. Join the SSDC Waitlist to ensure you’ll be the first to know when Open Enrollment officially begins and where to start your SSDC journey with SURGE Strength.

MORE DRYLAND RESOURCES FROM SURGE STRENGTH:

SURGE Strength’s Mission:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs and educational courses.

Get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program or enroll in a dryland course in the SURGE Strength Academy today!