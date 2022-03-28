SSDC Open Enrollment Begins Next Week

SURGE Strength’s Open Enrollment to Become SSDC will begin on Monday, April 4th. When you become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC) you are proving to yourself and others that you have the knowledge and confidence to create an effective dryland program.

Becoming SSDC is for both swim coaches and swimmers. For the first time ever there is now the opportunity to work through a formal education process surrounding all aspects of dryland and strength training that results in better swimming performance. After enrolling and passing the exam, students will be able to identify themselves as SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC). Becoming SSDC allows you to transform dryland training into a strength of your program.

What You’ll Learn By Becoming SSDC:

– Organizing and running effective dryland sessions regardless of age, ability or equipment

– Preventing injuries in both dryland and swimming by focusing on the most important variables that cause injury

– Processes for creating a season plan and writing dryland workouts

– How to compliment dryland routines based on the type of training being done in the water

– What the different categories and progressions for exercises are in dryland training and how they can be tailored to a swimmer’s abilities

– Mobility and flexibility programs and how to include them into your dryland program

– Equipment to buy, especially the best value and return on your investment

– How to use the assessment and testing results to better individualize training for each swimmer

Who Should Be Ready for SSDC Open Enrollment:

– Swim Coaches of any level or age

– Masters Swimmers

– Strength & Conditioning Coaches

– Personal Trainers & Performance Coaches

– Rehabilitation & Health Care Practitioners

Curriculum Overview for the SURGE Strength Dryland Certification

The SURGE Strength Dryland Certification is an on-demand, self-paced, video-based learning experience. Here’s a breakdown of each of the eight modules from the curriculum:

Dryland Overview

Get the basic questions about dryland answered: Why do it? What are the goals of dryland? How does it translate into improved swimming performance?

Movements & Exercises

Learn how to categorize and progress exercises for any level of athlete you coach. Discover the critical rules to follow when creating dryland programs and the best mobility movements for swimmers.

Principles of Strength & Conditioning

Understand the time trusted principles of training that won’t disappear with the next fad. See how to structure a dryland program to build a “swimmer’s body” and enable a stronger back half in races, all while enabling improvement over a career.

Periodization

Do you know all the variables you can alter throughout a season to allow your swimmers to improve? It’s much more than just reps and weight. After this module you’ll know that and more, including the different types of dryland workouts you should be cycling through and for how long in a season.

Assessment & Testing

Be able to implement simple and effective assessments for an athlete’s movement and be able to test their athletic performance. Learn the general athletic standards you should hold your swimmers to and build towards, because how strong does a swimmer really need to be?

Creating a Dryland Program

Put your knowledge and what you’ve learned into action. Get guidance on how to create your dryland season plan and write daily dryland workouts for your swimmers. You’ll get plenty of examples of each type to model your own after, including what to do once you get to taper time!

Training Specificity

How does dryland look different for 12-and-unders verses senior or collegiate level swimmers? You’ll discover how to scale workouts for specific strokes, events and age groups from the little guys to the senior citizen swimmers and every age and ability in-between.

Equipment

What equipment do you really need? You’ll get those answers along with what equipment is the best investment and how to adapt workouts based on what equipment you have access to. This is often the biggest variable across swim teams so you’ll be prepared for any equipment situation you find yourself coaching in.

The SURGE Strength Dryland Certification is delivered, consumed, and tested 100% online. No matter where you are in the world you can still help your swimmers with their dryland training. Once you become SSDC, you’ll retain access to the curriculum.

Are You Ready to Become SSDC?

Want to unlock the potential that a quality dryland program can have on swimming performance?

Are you ready to assess and test movement and performance abilities on land to individualize dryland training?

Eager to finally have the knowledge and confidence to not only create a season and daily dryland workouts but how to also adapt throughout the season?

Want to learn how to scale dryland workouts for all ages and abilities of athletes?

If you answered “YES” to any of those questions then you’re ready to become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC)!

Open enrollment to become SSDC will be for a limited time only, so be ready to save your seat once the doors open on Monday, April 26th. If you visit SURGE Strength’s website you’ll be able to join a waiting list to ensure you don’t miss this opportunity.

JOIN OTHERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD THAT ARE

BECOMING SURGE STRENGTH DRYLAND CERTIFIED (SSDC)

The goal of SURGE Strength is simple:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs and educational courses.

Get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program or enroll in a dryland course in the SURGE Strength Academy today!