Become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC): Save the Date!

SURGE Strength has just announced the next Open Enrollment dates for you to Become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC)!

Open Enrollment to Become SSDC will begin Monday, April 4th and go through Thursday, April 7th.

We only allow a few opportunities a year to enroll to Become SSDC in the SURGE Strength Academy so mark your calendars now and be ready to start your journey to learning more about dryland than you have before. And even better we’ll give you a system to follow and easily implement with your team.

With well over 1,000 students enrolled in the SURGE Strength Academy, representing over 30 countries it’s safe to say that there’s a lot of desire from swimmers and coaches for better dryland training solutions.

And that’s our mission at SURGE Strength! We want to help you build better athletes to generate faster swimmers.

Reviews from Coaches on Becoming SSDC:

Even for coaches that have tried to expand their knowledge in strength & conditioning there’s no other strength & conditioning certification that gives you EXACTLY what you need to know to improve swimming performance.

There’s always more tasks that need to be done than hours in the day for coaches. Don’t keep dryland on that list of tasks that feel overwhelming! When you Become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC) you’ll get a system that allows you to quick and effective create every part of your dryland program. From season plan, to assessments and how to write workouts, master dryland training by becoming SSDC.

When you become SURGE Strength Dryland Certified (SSDC) it doesn’t just help you become a better coach or even help your athletes train better and race faster. It can literally change how well your staff communicates. When you earn your SSDC credentials you’ll learn a common language to use in dryland to not only your athletes but other coaches on staff. And when everyone’s on the same page there’s going to be high levels of achievement.

