Head Coach Megan Oesting Explains The Power of Swim Data Powered By Tritonwear

Megan Oesting is an old friend, a fellow USA Swimming National Team alum with international gold from the Pan American Games. Megan’s the current head swimming coach of Bend Swim Club. She sits on ASCA’s Board of Directors, SwimOutlet’s Coaches Advisory Panel, and she’s a vital voice on Tritonwear’s Advisory Board. I asked Meghan on the podcast because swim data is becoming more and more important to the success of coaches seeking reliable results faster with laser sharp accuracy. Megan’s an earlier adopter of swim data, and, specifically, Tritonwear, a wearable powering many of swimming’s top national governing bodies. Understanding the power of this tech–and the process through which to adopt it–is worth your time and energy as coaches make it a part of their programs.

