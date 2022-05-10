Torrey Pines Sophomore Logan Noguchi Downs Records At CIF San Diego D1 Champs

2022 CIF San Diego Section Division 1 Championships

May 3-8, 2022

Granite Hills High School, El Cajon, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Results on Meet Mobile: “CIF San Diego Section Div I Championships 2022”

CIF State Championship Psych Sheets

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) swimming & diving Section meets have recently concluded in the lead-up to the State Championships this weekend.

At the CIF San Diego Division I Championships, there were several high-end performers who put themselves in a strong position leading into the state meet.

Among those was Torrey Pines High School sophomore Logan Noguchi, who notched lifetime best times en route to a pair of individual victories, plus he had some eye-popping relay swims.

Noguchi, 16, took first in the boys’ 200 IM early in the meet, clocking 1:48.55 to improve on his previous best of 1:48.78 set in December. The swim breaks the CIF San Diego Record of 1:48.88, set by Aiden Simpson last year, and ranks him fourth on the State Championship psych sheets.

Noguchi went on to dominate the 100 backstroke in 48.36, improving on his previous best of 49.06 and breaking the 2013 Section record of 48.94 previously held by Tom Anderson. It also ranks Noguchi 84th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group and earns him the #3 seed at the state meet.

In the relays, Noguchi anchored Torrey Pines to victory in the 200 free relay (1:24.95) with a sizzling 19.91 split, while he also brought the team home in 44.63 as they won the 400 free relay (3:05.34)

The top performer on the girls’ side was Eastlake High School senior Emily Lundgren, who was the CIF State runner-up last year in the 100 breaststroke.

Lundgren won that race here in 1:01.16, just off her PB while solidifying herself as the #1 seed for this year’s state champs.

Lundgren, a Washington State commit, also topped the 200 IM in 2:03.46, having set her best time of 2:02.74 last year (placing sixth at state).

Another noteworthy swim came in the boys’ 100 breaststroke, where Canyon Crest Academy junior Andrew Ko dropped a time of 55.35 to earn him the third seed at the state championships. Ko’s time improves on his previous PB of 55.81 set in March.

Ko also contributed a 25.03 breast split as Canyon Crest won the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:33.85, under the CIF State Championship automatic qualifying time and good for the 13th seed this weekend.

Anchoring that relay was senior Xavier Chauvapun, who also topped the boys’ 100 free in 46.09 to automatically qualify for the state champs, as did runner-up Ethan Purcell (46.13) of Torrey Pines.

Chauvapun also had the fastest swim overall in the 50 free, clocking 20.97, but he fell to third in the final (21.34), with Del Norte sophomore Jacob Chu winning in 21.14.

OTHER WINNERS EARNING STATE MEET AUTO CUTS