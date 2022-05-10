Bishop’s School Senior Lucius Brown Drops 20.0/44.6 Freestyles At CIF-SDS D2

2022 CIF San Diego Section Division II Championships

May 3-9, 2022

Granite Hills High School, El Cajon, CA

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Results on Meet Mobile: “CIF – San Diego Section – Division II – 2022”

CIF State Championship Psych Sheets

The Bishop’s School senior Lucius Brown roared to a pair of wins at the CIF San Diego Section Division II Championships last weekend, including breaking the D2 record in the boys’ 50 freestyle.

Brown, a Yale commit, clocked 20.02 in the 50 free to break the previous Division II record of 20.15, set by Classical’s Mateo Parker last year. Brown owns a best time of 19.82, set at Winter Juniors – West in December.

The time would place Brown second on the CIF State Championship psych sheets, though he wasn’t listed on the initial edition.

The top four finishers in the 50 free were under the CIF auto standard (21.09), including Brandon DiMaria (20.86) and Ian Mullen (20.96) also cracking the 21-second mark.

Brown also won the 100 free in 44.65, having set his PB of 44.39 at Winter Juniors as well.

The 18-year-old also put on an impressive display in the relays, anchoring The Bishop’s School to victory in the 200 medley (1:33.48) in 19.51 and then splitting 44.31 to bring the team home to victory in the 400 free relay (3:06.65).

Fellow Bishop’s senior Greyson Davies was another standout at the competition, sweeping the boys’ 100 back (49.37) and 100 fly (48.67) while also leading off the 200 medley relay with a 50 back time of 22.74. All three were new personal best times.

On the girls’ side, University City junior Kathryn Hazle, a Cal commit, was a dominant force with victories in the 200 free (1:47.48) and 500 free (4:47.36), both best times. Like Brown, those swims would seed Hazle high in the state psych sheets, but she’s currently not entered.

Hazle smashed her previous best time of 1:48.71 in the 200, while she owns a 500 PB of 4:46.87 from December 2021.

La Jolla sophomore Arielle Brotman successfully defended both of her D2 titles in the girls’ 200 IM (2:01.17) and the 100 breast (1:03.22).

Also earning a pair of individual victories was La Costa Canyon senior Aiden Benjamin in the boys’ 200 free (1:39.31) and 500 free (4:32.57), and Sage Creek junior Keirlyn Mullica in the girls 100 butterfly (56.11) and 100 back (56.16).