Kate Moore Promoted To Associate Head Coach At Washington State

PULLMAN, Wash. (May 6, 2022) – Washington State Swimming Assistant Coach Kate Moore was promoted to Associate Head Coach, Head Coach Matt Leach announced Friday.

“I am honored and humbled to be able to work alongside such an amazing person, coach and team player in Coach Kate Moore . Kate brings excitement, knowledge and a focused recruiting expertise to help grow this family and improve every day, the right way,” Leach said. “It is our honor to promote Kate Moore to Associate Head Coach and continue to build this family together. Go Cougs!”

Moore has helped Washington State reach new heights in the pool and in the classroom in her two seasons working the Cougars. This past season saw senior Chloe Larson become WSU’s first two-time NCAA Championship selection in over a decade, Taylor McCoy cap her career with a school record and a CSCAA National Invitational Championship and WSU record two school records, six NCAA “B” Times, 12 WSU Top-10 times and 20 season-best times at the Pac-12 Conference Championships. Moore also saw all seven seniors be a part of at least one school record during their time at Washington State.

In the classroom last year, WSU earned a pair of CSCAA Scholar All-America Honors after posting a 3.61 team GPA in the fall of 2020 and a record-setting 3.72 team GPA in the spring semester, the highest team GPA in Washington State Athletics history. This past fall saw WSU earn CSCAA Scholar All-America Team accolades for the eleventh-straight semester while 11 swimmers earned spots on the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Winter Academic Honor Roll.

In her first season with the Cougars (2020-21), WSU recorded its highest team score in program history at the Pac-12 Conference Championships highlighted by Larson’s individual championship in the 50 freestyle, WSU’s first individual conference champion. The Cougars recorded a pair of school records, one Gibb Pool record, nine WSU Top-10 Times and three swimmers qualified for the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trails. Larson also earned a trip to the NCAA Championships in the 50 Free and 100 Free.

Moore joined WSU after spending 10 seasons as a member of the East Carolina University Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving coach staff following a decorated four-year career as a student-athlete at ECU. Moore worked her final three seasons at ECU as an associate head coach, the previous two seasons as the head assistant coach and prior five seasons as an assistant coach. During Moore’s time on the staff, the Pirates won four American Athletic Conference titles, sent nine athletes to the NCAA Championships and helped ECU claim 41 individual conference titles and 21 relay championships.