Daily Swim Coach Workout #651

Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
warm-up
1×600 swim
4×50 BR on back or fly on side – kick – for tech. @1:05
1x
3×150 EN1 50 fly/100back @2:05
2×100 IM – BR FAST @1:25
3×150 EN1 100 back / 50 BR @2:05
2×100 IM – Fly FAST @1:25
3×150 EN1 50 BR / 25 free @2:05
2×100 IM – back & free FAST @1:25
2x
2×25 PPP BR drill @35
6×100 BR desc. 1-3 @1:50
2×25 BR – 2k1p splash – power @35
2x
1×50 double arm back @1:00
1×50 back – smooth – pinky entry @55
1×50 fly – 1-1-1-1 @55
10x @1:50
1×75 IM or no free – choice FAST
1×25 easy – recovery and get out of the way
8×50 recovery @55
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
PPP = pinky power pulls – BR drill – BR w/flutter kick. Low stroke count, make power per stroke
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
