How Lane Lines Changed the Game – A Conversation with Malmsten VP & Olympian Simon Percy

When we talk about performance breakthroughs in swimming, we usually focus on athletes, suits, or training methods. But sometimes the real game-changers are the things right beneath our goggles—like the lane lines.

In this episode of the SwimSwam Podcast, we’re joined by Simon Percy, Vice President of Malmsten Inc. and a former Olympian, to dig into one of the most underrated pieces of race-day tech: the lane line.

It might sound simple—but it’s not.

Lane lines do more than separate swimmers. They control the water itself. That’s right—wave energy dampening is a real metric, and it directly affects how fast a pool swims. In fact, the evolution of lane line technology over the past 50 years has dramatically improved the racing environment.

We look back at the origins of modern lane lines—from rope-and-buoy hazards to the first 6-inch discs that revolutionized the sport at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. And we unpack the latest breakthrough from Malmsten: a third-generation lane line that delivers a record-setting 90.5% wave energy dampening.

Simon shares how innovation isn’t just about sleek design and science—it’s about supporting swimmers at every level with tools that actually help them go faster.

This conversation is about what makes swimming faster. And trust us, you’ll never look at lane lines the same way again.

