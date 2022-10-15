Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

WATCH: Swimming Power Couple Abbey Weitzeil & Michael Jensen Race a 50 Free

Al the Cal Alumni Practice last Saturday, we saw numerous Cal alums line up and throw down in the pool against each other and current members of the team. One of these races went deeper than just the Bear family – it got personal. Swimming power couple Abbey Weitzeil (2x Olympian) and Michael Jensen (14x NCAA All-American) raced a 50 free from a running dive.

Jensen won the race with the coaches having him at 19.7 while the coaches had Weitzeil at 21.5. Jensen’s personal best is 19.0, while Weitzeil’s is 20.9 from when she became the first woman to break 21 seconds in the 50y free.

