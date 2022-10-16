Weinstein, Kharun Lower Best Times at Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite

2022 Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite

October 14-16

Pavilion Center Pool Las Vegas, Nevada

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Sandpipers Pumpkin Invite”

Several Sandpipers of Nevada standouts were back in action this weekend at the club’s annual Pumpkin Invite.

Katie Grimes triumphed in the 1000 free with a time of 9:29.20, about five seconds slower than her personal best from last year’s Pumpkin Invite. Fellow U.S. International Team member Claire Weinstein was close behind in second place with a 9:32.23, taking nearly five seconds off her previous best from last December. Weinstein won the 200 back (2:05.11) and 500 free (4:48.67), but she was well off her best times in both events.

In a battle between Tokyo Olympians, Bella Sims edged Grimes by less than a second in the 100 fly, reaching the wall first in 53.96. Sims also earned wins in the 200 IM (1:58.52) and 1650 free (15:59.59). The 17-year-old placed second in the 200 breast (2:19.84) behind 16-year-old Lucy Warnick (2:16.81), who dropped more than a second off her previous best from last December to claim the victory.

In the 100 free, 17-year-old NC State commit Madeleine Hebert (51.01) beat out Washington State commit Maddy Parker (51.76) for first place. Hebert also posted a 4:51.00 in the 500 free that placed second and a 2:09.89 in the 200 IM that placed fifth. Behind Grimes (52.04) and Weinstein (52.51) in the 100 fly was fifth-place finisher Helen Yee (52.88), a 31-year-old sports reporter competing for the first time in 16 years. Yee was less than a second slower than her personal best from the 2009 Nevada 4A State Championships.

On the boys side, Arizona State commit Ilya Kharun tallied four first-place finishes while setting a personal best along the way. The 17-year-old clocked a 9:02.06 in the 1000 free to shave about half a second off his previous best time. Kharun also picked up victories in the 100 butterfly (46.94), 200 breaststroke (2:04.17), and 200 IM (1:49.87). He had a breakout performance at this meet last year, notching nine personal bests — all wins.

In the 500 free, 15-year-old Daniel Benson of Brea Aquatics lowered his personal best by nearly five seconds and cruised to a first-place finish in 5:01.14.

Seventeen-year-old Will Jones of Olympus Aquatics secured a victory in the 200 back with a personal-best time of 1:46.05, taking almost half a second off his previous mark. Jones also shaved more than a second off his personal best in the 100 fly (50.66) to secure a runner-up finish behind Kharun. Jones added a third personal best in the 200 breast (2:10.38), where he dropped just over a tenth of a second.