Washington State Receives Verbal From Utah 5A State Champion Madison Parker

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Utah 5A state champion Madison Parker had announced her verbal commitment to continue her athletic and academic careers at Washington State University.

Parker currently attends Spanish Fork High School, where she intends to graduate in 2023. She is set to arrive in Pullman in time for the 2023-2024 season.

“I am more than excited to announce my verbal commitment to Washington State University!! I can’t wait to further my education and swimming as a coug❤️🖤”

Parker resides in Provo, Utah, where she trains and competes with Utah Valley Aquatics. She specializes in freestyle events, and also excels at backstroke and IM.

Best Times SCY:

50 free – 23.43

100 free – 50.36

200 free – 1:49.69

200 back – 2:03.16

200 IM – 2:05.15

At the 2022 Utah 5A (1A is the smallest, 6A is the largest) Championships, Parker competed in the 100 and 200 yard freestyles, winning both. In the 100 free, she posted a time of 50.57, which was then altitude adjusted to 50.47, about one-tenth away from her best time. She swam a 1:53.18 in the 200, which altitude-adjusted to 1:51.98, a little more than two seconds off her best.

In March, Parker competed at the Austin Speedo Sectionals. She raced the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 back, and 200 IM. Her highest finish was in the 50 free, where she finished 8th in both prelims and finals. She posted a 23.43 in finals, setting a new best time by .11 seconds. She dropped well over three seconds in the 200 IM, finishing 21st in 2:05.15.

Parker also time trialed the 200 freestyle, achieving a new best time of 1:49.69. She dropped .33 seconds from her previous best, which was set in 2019.

Washington State is a Division I program that competes in the Pac 12 Conference. At the 2022 Championships, the Cougars finished in 8th place out of 8 teams.

With her current times, Parker will fit right into the middle of WSU’s team. At last year’s conference championships, she would have placed 34th in the 100 free, coming in fourth for the Cougars. She would have been 33rd overall in the 200 free, third among WSU swimmers.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.