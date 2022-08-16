Martinenghi Rips 26.33 50 Breast For Italian Record, #2 Swim Of All-Time

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On the penultimate night of competition of these 2022 European Aquatic Championships, we saw Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi clock a new national record in the men’s 50m breaststroke.

After establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer out of the semi-finals with a time of 26.64, 23-year-old Martinenghi crushed a time of 26.33 to untimely take the gold in tonight’s final.

Martinenghi posted a personal best with his monster swim, lowering his own previous Italian standard of 26.39 produced at this past April’s Italian Championships.

His 26.33 from tonight is the 10th fastest performance in history, tying Felipe Lima of Brazil.

Additionally, Martinenghi now becomes 2nd fastest 50m breaststroke performer in history, tying Lima behind British ace and reigning Olympic champion Adam Peaty.

Top Men’s 50m Breaststroke Performers All-Time

#1 Adam Peaty (GBR), 25.95 – 2017

2. Felipe Lima (BRA), 26.33 – 2019/Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA), 26.33 – 2022

4. Joao Gomes, Jr (BRA), 26.42 – 2019

5. Nic Fink (USA), 26.45 – 2022

6. Ilya Shymanovich (BLR), 26.46 – 2021