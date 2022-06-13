Nevada 5A State Champion Madeleine Hebert Sends Verbal Commitment to NC State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Madeleine Hebert, a high school junior from Henderson, Nevada, has announced her verbal commitment to North Carolina State University for the 2023-24 school year.

“I could not be more thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at North Carolina State University! I want to thank my amazing family, friends, teammates, and Coach Lorena for giving me endless support throughout this journey. To both my Team Rebel and Bluefin families, thank you for helping me learn to love this sport in ways I never thought I would. I am so excited to see what the future holds! LETS GO PACK! ❤️🐺❤️#wwrecipes”

Representing Coronado High School, Hebert won the 200 free (1:48.07) and 100 free (49.85) at the 2022 Nevada NIAA 5A State Championships in May. Her 100 free was a lifetime best, while her 200 was just six-tenths off the PB she’d gone at a high school invite in March.

Hebert does her year-round swimming with the club team Team Rebel Aquatics. She specializes in the 50-to-500 range of freestyle events with a Summer Juniors cut in the 50 and Winter Juniors cuts in the other distances. She is also a Futures qualifier in the 1000 free, 200 back, and 200 IM. She snagged PBs in the 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM at the Southern California Swimming Desert Committee Championships in March.

Hebert jumped into 2022 long course season with a ton of PBs at the TRA LCM Opener (50 free 26.57, 100 free 58.16, 200 free 2:06.71, 200 IM 2:25.70) and TRA Memorial Day Meet (400 free 4:28.27 and 100 fly 1:06.33).

Her best SCY times include:

50 free – 23.18

100 free – 49.85

200 free – 1:47.44

500 free – 4:51.37

1000 free – 10:15.28

1650 free – 17:10.90

200 IM – 2:05.49

200 back – 2:04.48

Hebert will suit up for the Wolfpack with fellow class of 2027 recruits Teagan Steinmetz, Abby Woolford, Hayley Clark, Keelan Cotter, Sienna Golembiewski, and Tyler Driscoll.

