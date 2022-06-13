Cal Men Duel in 100 Backstroke – George Haines International Meet Day 3 + 4 Recap

2022 GEORGE HAINES INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

June 9 – June 12, 2022

Santa Clara, CA

George Haines International Swim Center

Long Course Meters

Over the final two days of the George Haines International Swim Meet in Santa Clara, we saw a great race between Cal teammates Destin Lasco and Colby Mefford in the men’s 100 back. Mefford was just a tick faster on the first 50, swimming a 27.66, just ahead of Lasco’s 27.77. Lasco was phenomenal on the back half of the race, swimming a 28.35, which was enough to get his hand on the wall 0.01 seconds ahead of Mefford, who was 28.47 on the 2nd 50. In the end, Lasco swam a 56.12, while Mefford was 56.13. California Dolphins Swim Team 16-year-old Edward Huang had the swim of his life in that heat as well, taking the race out in 27.48, faster than either Mefford or Lasco. Huang would come home in 28.99, resulting in a 56.47 for 3rd and massive drop from his previous lifetime best of 59.48, which he swam last month.

In the women’s 100 back, Denver Hilltoppers 15-year-old Charlotte Wilson clocked a new personal best to win. Wilson swam a 1:01.98, taking nearly a full second off her previous best of 1:02.90, which she swam at the U.S. International Team Trials in late April.

A similar race to the men’s 100 back developed in the women’s 50 free final, where Stanford teammates Emma Wheal and Lillie Nordmann went stroke-for-stroke. Wheal touched in 25.82, just ahead of Nordmann’s 25.86. Nordmann would go on to win the women’s 50 fly over Wheal clocking a 27.29, 0.08 seconds ahead of Wheel’s 27.37.

33-year-old Brandon Fischer swam a 2:14.66 to win the men’s 200 breast handily. The swim was just off the 2:13.65 he swam at the International Team Trials in April. Fischer would also go on to swim a 1:02.65 to win the men’s 100 breast, after clocking a 1:02.34 in prelims.

Crow Canyon Sharks 16-year-old Bailey Hartman put together a massive personal best in the women’s 200 fly on Sunday night, swimming a 2:11.01. The swim shattered Hartman’s previous best of 2:13.60, which she had set in late April at the International Team Trials. She was out quick, splitting 29.06 and 33.23 on the first 2 50s, for a 1:02.29 on the first 100.

Denver Hilltoppers 18-year-old Emma Weber pulled away in the women’s 100 breast, finishing in 1:09.87. While the swim was well off her personal best of 1:07.62, Weber was the only swimmer in the field under 1:11 last night.