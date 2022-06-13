Highlights From Team USA’s World Championships Training Camp in Croatia

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

June 18-25, 2022 (pool swimming)

Budapest, Hungary

Duna Arena

LCM (50-meter format)

Tomorrow, June 14, 2022, the Team USA World Championships team will leave their training camp in Rijeka, Croatia for Budapest, Hungary, where the 2022 FINA World Championships are being held. The team arrived in Rijeka on June 8 and stayed there for approximately a week.

During their time there, the team trained at the Katrinda Swimming Pool Complex, where there was both an indoor and outdoor long course (50m) pool. Team USA previously trained there in preparation for the 2017 World Championships, which were held in Budapest as well. The team also stayed at the Hilton Rijeka Costabella Beach Resort and Spa, which is just alongside the coast of the Adriatic sea and ten minutes walking distance from their training pool.

Check out our article on Team USA’s departure to Rijeka here. SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges also sat down with two swimmers, Claire Curzan and Michael Andrew, to talk about the training camp experience. Check out Andrew’s interview here and Curzan’s here.

Here’s what the team’s travel schedule looks like:

Training Camp June 6-14, 2022 – Rijeka, Croatia

International Training June 14-17, 2022 – Budapest, Hungary

Competition June 18-25, 2022 – Budapest, Hungary

Return home – June 26, 2022

Based on the Instagram posts from various swimmers, the team seemed to be training or spending time near the vicinity of hotel for the majority of the trip, but took Sunday to explore towns and cities surrounding Rjeka. According to both Andrew and Curzan, the amenities that they received on their camp were extremely luxurious, even more than what they got at their pre-Olympic training camp in Hawaii.

Check out some of the highlights from the Croatia training camp courtesy of various Team USA swimmers.

Above: Kieran Smith, Trey Freeman, Bobby Finke, Caeleb Dressel (via Caeleb Dressel)

Above: Claire Weinstein, Bella Sims, Katie Grimes (via Katie Grimes)

Above: The women’s side of the Team USA Worlds squad (via Mallory Comerford)

Above: Chase Kalisz, Ryan Murphy, Caeleb Dressel, Nic Fink

Above: Katie Ledecky

Above: Regan Smith and Alex Walsh (via Regan Smith)

Above: Drew Kibler, Carson Foster, Michael Andrew

Above: Lily King

Above: Brooks Curry

Above: Annie Lazor and Leah Smith (via Annie Lazor)