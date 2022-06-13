Claire Curzan Fine-tuning Details in Croatia for Busy Worlds Schedule in Budapest

We sat down with 2020 Olympic medalist Claire Curzan, who is currently with Team USA at their world champs prep camp in Croatia. Curzan gushed about how nice the location is, noting the food and people were both on another level. She also spoke to her preparation as she heads into this world champs with 4 individual events (plus relays) to tackle over the course of the 8-day meet.
June 13th, 2022
