Summer Juniors Qualifier Amy Zhang (2023) Verbally Commits to UCLA

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

San Diego, California’s Amy Zhang has verbally committed to the University of California, Los Angeles for the 2023-24 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UCLA!! Huge thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me during the recruiting process. Go Bruins!!💙🐻💛”

A rising senior at Mission Vista High School, Zhang swims year-round with Rancho San Dieguito and specializes in backstroke and butterfly. At 2021 Winter Juniors West, she earned lifetime bests in the 50/100 back and 100 fly and wound up placing 7th in the 100 back. Two weeks later she competed at the San Diego Imperial LSC Winter Age Group Championships and won the 100 back and 100 fly. She was also runner-up in the 50 free with a PB of 24.05.

Zhang finaled in the 50 free, 100/200 back, and 100/200 fly at Carlsbad Sectionals in March. She kicked off the 2022 long course season with lifetime bests in the 200 back (2:23.07) and 200 fly (2:23.78) at Fran Crippen SMOC and Speedo Grand Challenge.

Best SCY times:

50 back – 25.84

100 back – 54.12

200 back – 2:01.63

100 fly – 55.04

200 fly – 2:02.40

Zhang will meet up with Angela Quan, Elena Dry, and Sarah Bennetts in the Bruins’ class of 2027. Her best 100 back time would have made her UCLA’s #3 performer last year, and she will arrive in Westwood just as Sophia Kosturos (52.52 this season) and Gabby Dang (54.02) will have wrapped up their senior seasons. Dang (52.35) and Kosturos (53.54) also notched two of the four fastest 100 fly times this year. Zhang will overlap a year with Sam Baron (52.50) and Crystal Murphy (54.05).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.