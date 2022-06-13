Sam Ciegler Commits to RPI with Potential A-final Qualifying Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
A finalist at the 2022 Minnesota Class AA State Championships, Sam Ciegler of Stillwater, Minnesota has announced his commitment to swim at RPI in Troy, New York this fall. Ciegler recently finished his senior year at Stillwater Area High School while also swimming for the Saint Croix Swim Club.
I am incredibly excited to announce that I have committed to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY. I will be swimming and studying Engineering there. I want to personally thank ACC Recruits for helping to my name and times out to colleges, setting up college calls, and telling me what schools would fit my personality.
A three time state qualifier in Minnesota, Ciegler finished his high school swimming career with a pair of swims at the Class AA State Championships earlier this year. At that meet, he contested both the 200 free and 500 free, earning a second swim in the latter. In the finals of the 500 free, he posted a lifetime best time of 4:45.24 to finish 11th.
A week after the high school state championships, he posted a pair of lifetime best performances in the IM events at the Minnesota Senior State Championships. In the 200 IM, he stopped the clock at 1:58.52, while he finished the 400 IM in 4:12.50.
Top SCY Times
- 100 free – 49.19
- 200 free – 1:44.72
- 500 free – 4:45.24
- 100 fly – 53.91
- 200 fly – 2:01.39
- 200 IM – 1:58.53
- 400 IM – 4:12.50
Rensselaer is coming off of a season that saw them finish in third at the 2022 Liberty League Swimming and Diving Championships. The team was led in points by a sophomore, Mike Dowd, who was the conference champion in the 200 free and an A-finalist in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
At the conference level, Ciegler will be capable of scoring points in nearly all of his events. Last year, he would have made the A-final of the 400 IM and B-final of the 200 IM, 200 free, and 500 free. His time in the 400 IM would have made him the fifth member of the RPI squad to finish in the top-8 of the meet.
