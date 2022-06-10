Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Michael Andrew Gives Team USA Training Camp Update from Croatia (VIDEO)

We sat down with Olympic champion Michael Andrew, who is currently in Croatia with Team USA as they prep for the upcoming world championships. Andrew gives us the scoop on how training camp is going for him and what his “USRPT taper” looks like as well as what working with coaches Todd DeSorbo and Eddie Reese is like. Andrew speaks to the fine line that is towed by athletes of being teammates yet competing for the same spot on a relay, a situation he will encounter multiple times throughout the course of these championships.

