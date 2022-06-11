Distance Freestyler Vivi Criscione Verbals to GCU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Vivi Criscione, a junior at Crescent Valley High School in Oregon, has verbally committed to Grand Canyon University.

“There are many reasons to attend GCU. Here are a few: The coaches and team are super supportive. I’m excited to take my academic and swimming career to the next level. And there is so much to love about the climate. Lopes up!”

At the 2022 Oregon High School 5A (schools of the second-largest size) Championship Meet, Criscione won the 500 free and placed 2nd in the 200 free.

Criscione also swims club for Corvallis Aquatic Team. At the 2022 SCY Western Zone meet in St. George, Utah, she placed 4th in the 1650 and 12th in the 500 free.

Criscione has USA Swimming Futures cuts in the 500 and 1650 free.

Best short-course yards times:

200 free: 1:55.37

500 free: 5:03.18

1000 free: 10:24.34

1650 free: 17:12.90

Grand Canyon University is a member of the WAC conference. At the 2022 Women’s WAC Championships, GCU finished 2nd out of 8 teams. If Criscione had swam at that meet, she would’ve placed 9th in the 1650 and made the B finals of the 500.

Criscione has the opportunity to make an immediate impact at GCU when she joins in the fall of 2023. Her current best times would’ve made her the fastest 1650 freestyler on the team and the 3rd-fastest 500 freestyler. In the 500, Aleksandra Wegrzynowska, the fastest swimmer with a time of 4:54.89, will be a junior when Criscione joins. Robyn Edwards, the 2nd-fastest swimmer with a time of 5:02.79, will have already graduated.

Criscione’s sister, Francesca, swims at NAU in distance free and IM. Criscione said she’s super excited to race her at the WAC championship in 2025.

Criscione joins freestyler and backstroker Kourtney Smith for the GCU class of 2023. Smith tends to specialize in races 200 yards and under, making the pair good complements for the Lopes.

