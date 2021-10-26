USC Snags Verbal Commitment from Mission Viejo’s Macky Hodges, #16 in 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Macky Hodges from Ladera Ranch, California has made a verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Southern California, kicking off the Trojans’ class of 2027.

“I am so beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Southern California. So thankful for my coaches, friends, and family for all the love and support. Can’t wait for the next chapter of my life as a Trojan. Fight On‼️✌️”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Hodges ranks 16th on our Way Too Early list of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2023. She is currently a junior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School and swims year-round with Mission Viejo Nadadores. At the 2021 CIF Southern Section Division I Championships, which the Santa Margarita girls won for the seventh straight time, Hodges won the 500 free (4:47.56) and was runner-up to current high school, current club, and future college teammate Justina Kozan in the 200 free (1:47.34). She also led off the winning 200 medley (25.46 backstroke) and 400 free (50.12) relays. She wrapped up her sophomore year high school season with lifetime bests in the 100/200/500 free and 50 back.

In April and May, Hodges had a series of outstanding long course performances, beginning with an Olympic Trials Wave II cut of 2:00.00 in the 200 free at Pro Swim Series-Mission Viejo. Later in the month, she notched PBs in the 50 free (26.49) and 100 fly (1:04.19). In May, she added best times in the 400 free (4:19.91) and 200 back (2:16.26) at Grand Challenge.

Hodges is a solid middle-distance freestyler but has also developed into a Summer Nationals-level backstroker, with times of 1:02.77/2:16.26 in LCM.

Best SCY times:

500 free – 4:47.56

200 free – 1:47.30

100 free – 50.12

200 back – 1:57.63

100 back – 54.98

50 back – 25.46

Hodges’ best times in the 200 free and 500 free would both have landed her on the A/B-final cusp at 2021 Pac-12 Championships and her 200 back time would have put her solidly in the B final.

