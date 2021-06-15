Torri Huske Explains how Strength Training Helped her 2nd 50

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY FINAL

Torri Huske put on a dominant performance in the women’s 100 butterfly final, punching her ticket to the Olympic Games next month in American Record fashion.

The 18-year-old blasted out to an early lead on the opening 50, turning in 25.65 to sit almost three-tenths clear of Claire Curzan (25.93).

Huske, a member of Arlington Aquatics, then pulled away from the field even further coming home, splitting 30.01 for a final time of 55.66, .12 under her American and U.S. Open Record of 55.78 set last night. It’s also a U.S. 17-18 National Age Group Record.

Huske remains the third-fastest performer in history, trailing only world record holder Sarah Sjostrom (55.48) and China’s Zhang Yufei (55.62).

In a tight battle for second, Curzan had to fend off a strong push from Kate Douglass and Kelsi Dahlia, but got the job done at the age of 16, touching in 56.43 to earn what will likely be an Olympic berth.

Curzan’s runner-up finish gives TAC Titans coach Bruce Marchionda three straight Olympians in this event.