Todd DeSorbo on UVA Against Florida: “They continue to exceed expectations”

VIRGINIA VS. FLORIDA
- October 22, 2022 at 10 AM EST
- SCY (25 yards)
- Charlottesville, Virginia
Reported by YanYan Li.
WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.40
- NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:16.32
Top 3:
- Virginia ‘A’ relay — 3:11.34 (EXH)
- Florida ‘B’ relay — 3:18.37
- Virginia ‘B’ relay — 3:20.96 (EXH)
Virginia exhibitioned all of their teams for their relays, so Florida’s Talia Bates (49.37), Micayla Cronk (49.98), Katie Mack (49.68), and Ekaterina Nikonova (49.34) technically won in a 3:18.37. Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh (47.61), Kate Douglass (47.08), Maxine Parker (48.22), and Alex Walsh (48.43) touched the wall first with a time of 3:11.34 though, obliterating the NCAA ‘A’ cut time by over three seconds.
Walsh’s 47.61 leadoff time concludes a series of incredible performances from her today. It would have been fast enough to score at NCAAs, and is the third-fastest time of the season behind MacNeil and Douglass’ marks.
FINAL SCORES:
Men: Florida 189, Virginia 111
Women: Virginia 180, Florida 115
As expected, Florida won on the men’s side and Virginia won on the women’s side of the meet. Florida did beat Virginia 304-291 in the combined team scoring, although that likely wouldn’t have been the case if the Virginia women didn’t exhibition several of their events.