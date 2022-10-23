Todd DeSorbo on UVA Against Florida: “They continue to exceed expectations”

VIRGINIA VS. FLORIDA

October 22, 2022 at 10 AM EST

SCY (25 yards)

Charlottesville, Virginia

Live Results

Biggest Storylines

Live Recap

Reported by YanYan Li.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:16.32

Top 3:

Virginia ‘A’ relay — 3:11.34 (EXH) Florida ‘B’ relay — 3:18.37 Virginia ‘B’ relay — 3:20.96 (EXH)

Virginia exhibitioned all of their teams for their relays, so Florida’s Talia Bates (49.37), Micayla Cronk (49.98), Katie Mack (49.68), and Ekaterina Nikonova (49.34) technically won in a 3:18.37. Virginia’s Gretchen Walsh (47.61), Kate Douglass (47.08), Maxine Parker (48.22), and Alex Walsh (48.43) touched the wall first with a time of 3:11.34 though, obliterating the NCAA ‘A’ cut time by over three seconds.

Walsh’s 47.61 leadoff time concludes a series of incredible performances from her today. It would have been fast enough to score at NCAAs, and is the third-fastest time of the season behind MacNeil and Douglass’ marks.

FINAL SCORES:

Men: Florida 189, Virginia 111

Women: Virginia 180, Florida 115

As expected, Florida won on the men’s side and Virginia won on the women’s side of the meet. Florida did beat Virginia 304-291 in the combined team scoring, although that likely wouldn’t have been the case if the Virginia women didn’t exhibition several of their events.