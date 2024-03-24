Todd DeSorbo FULL 2024 NCAA Championship Team Title Interview

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
The University of Virginia just won its 4th consecutive women’s swimming & diving team championship title. Head coach Todd DeSorbo spoke with the media afterward to add perspective to this historic accomplishment.
Genuinely seems like a fantastic coach who cares for all his athletes whatever Todd’s doing he’s doing it right. For all the hate on the men’s team I think if they had the swimmers of the caliber of the womens team it’d be different. Nelson, Douglass, Walsh x 2, Nocentini, Parker, Canny, next year Curzan, Moesch, Leah Hayes just to name some the mens team just doesn’t have that.